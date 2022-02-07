3 reasons why Braun Strowman should be AEW's next signing and 2 why it should be Samoa Joe

AEW's aggressive recruitment of former NXT talent doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Owner Tony Khan recently made headlines for seemingly teasing another new signing.

Following this week's Rampage, the company's head honcho took to Twitter to announce that Isiah Kassidy would compete against the debutant next week in a qualifier match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match in March.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

Two former WWE superstars whose non-compete clauses have run out are Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe. Both superstars would be excellent additions to Tony Khan's promotions. But which one would be considered the better signing? Here we look at 3 reasons why it should be Braun Strowman and 2 reasons why it should be Samoa Joe.

#1. Braun Strowman can be a legitimate AEW world championship contender

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Read the full story on Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/56951133 Fightful Select has learned of a wrestling company making a major play for former WWE Universal Champion Braun StrowmanRead the full story on Fightful Select Fightful Select has learned of a wrestling company making a major play for former WWE Universal Champion Braun StrowmanRead the full story on Fightful Selectpatreon.com/posts/56951133 https://t.co/qyBFftbvHQ

Before his WWE release, Braun was considered one of the company's main eventers. He is a former Universal champion, defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the title. He also featured in marquee matches against the likes of Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Say what you will, but the Monster Among Men is a recognizable name who can bring star power to any promotion.

In an interview with The Ring Report, Paul Wight talked about the possibility of Strowman and other names joining the company:

“For those other talents like Bray Wyatt, Braun, Ric Flair, and all those guys, there’s always an opportunity for people of that caliber to be a part of AEW and contribute,” Wight said. “That’s the thing with wrestling. You never say never. It would be great to see those guys come in and be it’d be great to see some of the young talent get the chance to interact with guys who have seen that massive stardom and how that molds your performances and in-ring psychology. They can learn from that and prepare these young AEW talents for what’s coming in the future, giving them the opportunity to grow and be part of what’s going to be a globally impactful company.”

If Tony Khan signs him, he will add another credible world title contender to his main event scene. He could be placed in a world title program against current champion "Hangman" Adam Page and no one will bat an eye, such is his standing in the industry.

