3 reasons why Edge should consider an AEW run (& 3 why he shouldn’t)

Rumors of Edge possibly joining AEW are running rampant on the internet. The Rated-R Superstar wrestled the last match on his current WWE deal on the August 18, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

He had a terrific match against longtime friend Sheamus in his home country of Canada. It seemed like a fitting conclusion to an extraordinary career for the WWE Hall of Famer. The post-match celebration saw the Rated-R Superstar and the Celtic Warrior give a toast to each other.

With that said, the internet wrestling community probably won’t stop fantasy booking Edge’s AEW debut (or WWE return) till the former World Heavyweight Championship himself puts the rumors to rest. Here are three reasons why Edge should (and shouldn’t consider) an AEW run.

#6. (Shouldn’t) AEW locker room is stacked with talent

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in the world. Tony Khan’s promotion has some incredibly talented superstars, such as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson and homegrown talent MJF to name a few.

The Rated-R Superstar's arrival in AEW will probably take television time away from existing AEW talent. The Jacksonville-based promotions’ track record isn’t very good when it comes to adjusting their huge roster on television.

#5. (Should) Edge is a household name

Edge is one of the most prolific names in the pro wrestling business. He’s a record seven-time World Heavyweight Champion. He’s a former tag team specialist. His accomplishments have landed him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

It is safe to say that the AEW locker room will get huge benefit from having the veteran on the roster. The real-life Adam Copeland will undoubtedly be a huge asset to Tony Khan’s promotion and help the younger thrive in multiple ways.

#4. (Shouldn’t) He has accomplished everything there’s to accomplish

Adam Copeland started his WWE career as a solo performer before Vince McMahon paired him with Gangrel and Christian as The Brood. The pairing with his kayfabe brother Christian set the duo on the path to tag title glory. Edge turned fully solo in 2004, and the rest was history.

The Rated-R Superstar’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s accomplished everything during his 25 years in the business. He’s had top feuds with the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker. He’s lived a legendary career that’s extremely fulfilling in itself.

#3. (Should) He could have dream matches in AEW

The whole concept of dream matches is intriguing, to say the least. The current landscape of professional wrestling has afforded wrestlers the opportunity to turn dream matches into reality. Case in point: Bryan Danielson’s outing against Kenny Omega, or the epic conclusion to Punk vs. Joe at All In.

While Edge has already delivered a couple of dream matches in WWE, he’s yet to wrestle superstars that have made a name for themselves outside of Vince McMahon’s promotions. The Rated-R Superstar could have huge matches against Omega, Ospreay, or even MJF in AEW.

#2. (Shouldn’t) He’s already had his sendoff in Toronto

Edge’s first retirement wasn’t on his own terms. He was dealing with multiple injuries at the time and had no choice but to bid farewell to the thing he loved the most. Then came Royal Rumble 2020, and the WWE Universe witnessed one of the best comebacks in years.

His last match in Canada against Sheamus seemed like the perfect conclusion to a historic WWE career. The duo put on a great match in front of a red-hot Toronto crowd, making the moment even more special.

#1. (Should) His best friend is in AEW

Edge and Christian were the top tag team during the Attitude Era. The pair revolutionized the use of chairs. They had some terrific matches against the Hardyz and the Dudley Boys. Christian left WWE several years ago to sign with AEW, where he’s having the run of his life.

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes if Edge goes to AEW, it will be just to finish up his run alongside Christian. The possibilities of feuds that E&C could have in AEW are endless. Even if they don’t work with each other, Captain Charisma could still drag his best friend’s personal life into their feud.

