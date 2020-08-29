3 reasons why FTR should win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out

FTR have now become the number one contenders after winning a four team Gauntlet on the August 27th AEW Dynamite to get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out. Since leaving the WWE, FTR have been trying to revitalize tag team wrestling. This match against the champions, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, will be the biggest match for the former Revival since their arrival in AEW.

FTR have been one of the very best tag teams in professional wrestling for a few years now since their amazing run in WWE NXT. Their call-up to the main roster was successful with the team becoming the only team to win the NXT, Raw, and Smackdown Tag Team Titles. However, there never truly had a meaningful feud during their time on Raw and Smackdown.

With their introduction to AEW, FTR have started a slow burn feud with their years-long cross promotion rivals, The Young Bucks, as well as tease a friendship with Hangman Page. Most recently, the team have aligned themselves with both Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

With all the work they have done in their short time in AEW since arriving in May, it still may be questionable to put the titles on a new team to the promotion. In this article, we will discuss the reasons why FTR should win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at All Out.

#3 FTR becomes the first heel AEW World Tag Team Champions

Since their arrival in AEW, many fans believed FTR's first major match would be against The Young Bucks, but AEW instead have built a more mutual respect story with the two teams over their first few weeks in the promotion. That all changed on Tag Team Appreciation Night. On the August 12th AEW Dynamite, FTR invited Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and Rock N Roll Express to the show to celebrate tag team wrestling.

This segment ended with FTR taking out Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson, planting Morton with their Mind Breaker spike pile driver. This was their official heel turn, which was later confirmed with them aligning with Tully Blanchard.

AEW has seen only two AEW World Tag Team Champions since the introduction of the titles last October. SCU won the initial tournament to crown the first champions, while the unlikely duo of the Elite's Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeated Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian on the January 22nd Dynamite. Both of those teams have been extremely popular among the fanbase.

With FTR defeating Omega and Page at All Out, this would crown the first official heel team to be AEW World Tag Team Champions. It would be a fantastic change of pace to what is viewed as one of the best tag team divisions in all of wrestling. This would also elevate the most anticipated feud in the AEW tag team division.