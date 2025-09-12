3 Reasons why Kris Statlander must join The Death Riders at AEW All Out

AEW faction The Death Riders was born from the ashes of Blackpool Combat Club last year. Led by former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, apart from him, this group consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Daniel Garcia.

Garcia is the newest member of The Death Riders. On this week's Dynamite, after Darby Allin came to the aid of The Opps against Moxley and Co., The Red Death attacked the former TNT Champion from behind, turning heel in the process. Even though the former Dean Ambrose lost the AEW World Title at All In: Texas, his faction is only getting stronger. Furthermore, Moxley has been subtly trying to recruit former TBS Champion Kris Statlander for a while.

Kris Statlander joining The Death Riders at All Out could change her as well as the group's fortunes. Here are three reasons why:

#3. Kris Statlander and Marina Shafir could be a dominant tag team

Kris Statlander is one of the most talented in-ring competitors in All Elite Wrestling. She is a powerhouse and radiates an immense aura. Unfortunately, she is currently lingering in the midcard division. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien deserves a lot more than where she is right now. By turning heel and joining The Death Riders at All Out, she would become a legit threat.

Statlander could also form a tag team with Marina Shafir. Just like the former TBS Champion, Shafir is a dominant athlete. Tony Khan must let her wrestle regularly. A partnership between the two women could lead to a women's tag team revolution in the company. Furthermore, they could become the inaugural AEW Women’s Tag Team Champions whenever Khan introduces the title.

#2. A romantic storyline with Jon Moxley might help Kris Satlander

Although this is highly unlikely, Satlander could have a romantic storyline with The Death Riders leader. Fans believe that the two stars share good chemistry and their potential storyline will be interesting. Moxley and The Galaxy's Greatest Alien could also take on a mixed tag team from the promotion.

If Tony Khan books this storyline, the internet wrestling community could go berserk. This could either make the 30-year-old a huge star or completely derail her career. Hopefully, the former will likely happen.

#1. She could embark on an AEW Women's World Championship run

Throughout Jon Moxley's AEW World Title reign, his group interfered in every title match to help him retain the gold. Something similar could happen with Statlander.

If the 30-year-old joins The Death Riders, she could eventually dethrone Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion. Furthermore, her potential teammates could help her retain the title for a long time, further making her a despicable heel. If this happens, Moxley might make her a co-leader, making Marina Shafir feel jealous in the process. Eventually, fans could witness a brutal rivalry between Shafir and Satlander.

At this point, all of this is just speculation. It is up to Tony Khan to decide what the future holds for the former TBS Champion in the company.

