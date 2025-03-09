3 Reasons why making Cope AEW World Champion is a BAD idea

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) made his AEW debut in October 2023. He didn't take too long to establish himself as one of the top guys of the company as he soon won the TNT Championship. He is currently in a feud with Jon Moxley. At Revolution 2025, he could defeat the Death Riders leader to become the new AEW World Champion.

Ad

Cope is a modern day great. He was one of Vince McMahon's prized superstars, and fans worldwide were ecstatic when he came out of retirement in 2020. However, it's been half a decade since Royal Rumble 2020, and the wrestling landscape has since changed. If he becomes AEW World Champion now, it could be disastrous.

Here are three reasons why making Cope the AEW World Champion is a BAD idea.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

#3. Jon Moxley should not be dethroned by a WWE legend

When Jon Moxley established the Death Riders, his goal was to take over the company. Over the months, fans witnessed him do what he promised. He brutally ended Bryan Danielson's world title reign and then injured him, resulting in one of the most shocking moments of AEW history. He is currently holding the title hostage, and dethroning him has proved impossible because of his faction's constant ringside presence.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In this Moxley vs. AEW storyline, it makes perfect sense for an All Elite Wrestling original to end the former Dean Ambrose's reign of terror. However, Tony Khan has put immense effort in the lead-up to the world title match at Revolution. If a well-known former WWE star defeats the Death Riders leader, it wouldn't feel too special. Fans could turn on the Rated-R Superstar for this sole reason, and his reign would be a total failure.

Ad

#2. Cope winning gold at Revolution 2025 is predictable

The unpredictable nature of professional wrestling is why the sport has millions of fans worldwide. However, the world title match ending at Revolution 2025 seems predictable. Cope will probably pin Moxley and win the title, only for Christian Cage to show up. Cage possesses a world title opportunity contract, which he can cash in at any time he wants. And fans are quite certain that after Cope beats the former Dean Ambrose, Captain Charisma will pull the trigger tonight.

Ad

Tony Khan must do something unpredictable to prevent Cope from dethroning Moxley. One of the best possible solutions is to book Cage's cash-in during the main event, making the showdown a triple-threat match. This way, fans could witness the best of both worlds and see the Patriarchy leader become the World Champion in an unexpected way.

#1. AEW star Adam Copeland is nearing retirement

Cope is currently 51. If he becomes the World Champion in the twilight of his career, it only strengthens the argument that professional wrestling is immensely reliant on already established names.

Ad

The AEW World Title's next holder should ideally be a youngster with a high ceiling. Tony Khan must stop playing it safe and take risks. At Revolution, instead of Cope, Moxley should have been set up to battle someone like MJF or Hangman Adam Page. The future of this business should be headlining pay-per-views today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback