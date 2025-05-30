3 Reasons Mercedes Mone must lose to Toni Storm at AEW All In 2025

AEW hosted the seventh iteration of its inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025, last Sunday. Now, the Tony Khan-led promotion is gearing up for its next major event, All In: Texas, set to take place at Globe Life Field stadium.

The outcomes of the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament at Double or Nothing have officially decided the contestants who will be involved in the Men's and Women's World Title picture at All In. While Hangman Page is set to go to war with Jon Moxley once again, it was Mercedes Mone who emerged victorious in the women's tournament and will thus take on Toni Storm in Texas.

While one could argue that the former Sasha Banks should be the one to end The Timeless One's current reign, there are also several compelling reasons to suggest that the champion should retain her title at All In 2025. Let us explore three such reasons.

#1. Toni Storm should be the first AEW name to beat Mercedes Mone

Since her arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has been undefeated in singles competition. The CEO of Professional Wrestling defeated Willow Nightingale in her first match in the promotion, becoming the TBS Champion at last year's Double or Nothing. Mercedes has made numerous successful television defenses of the title against a variety of talented opponents, including Nyla Rose, Skye Blue, Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki, Anna Jay, and more recently, Reyna Isis. She also retained the championship on PPVs against Stephanie Vaquer, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, and Momo Watanabe.

Mone continued her hot streak over the course of the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating former TBS Champion Julia Hart, ROH Women's Champion Athena, and finally former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter to win the cup and secure a shot at the World Title, currently held by Toni Storm. Aside from a couple of tag team losses last month, which she attributed to her partner Harley Cameron, Mercedes has a seemingly perfect record in All Elite Wrestling so far.

This could change at All In: Texas, with Toni Storm handing Mone her first singles defeat in AEW to retain her Women's World Championship. As one of the promotion's most beloved fan-favorites and as one of the consistent top names of its women's division, Storm is undoubtedly the candidate best suited to put a stop to Mone's continued dominance.

#2: No Belts Mone - Mercedes Mone's potential journey after All In

Shortly after winning the TBS Championship, Mercedes Mone battled and defeated Stephanie Vaquer for both titles at last year's Forbidden Door. She defended the belt against Momo Watanabe at NJPW Capital Collision, against Emi Sakura on Dynamite, and against Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved. Later at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, Mone added the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title to her collection by dethroning Mina Shirakawa in another title for title match.

Despite retaining her RevPro British Women's Championship against Kanji last month, Mercedes lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship at Resurgence 2025 during a three-way match involving her, Shirakawa, and eventual winner AZM, who pinned Mina to capture the title.

The loss was notably alluded to on AEW television recently - in fact, ahead of their Owen Hart Tournament matchup, Jamie Hayter taunted Mone over being unseated from the belt and claimed that her destiny was to eventually lose all of her remaining titles.

Booking her to be defeated by Toni Storm at All In: Texas could allow AEW to kickstart exactly such a storyline for Mone. Her failure to become Women's World Champion could mark the beginning of her gradual downfall. Over time, Mercedes might lose the RevPro British Women's Title and eventually the TBS Title, ultimately being stripped of all gold.

In light of their much-acclaimed recent bout, perhaps Athena could be the one to take the TBS Championship from Mone and launch the next chapter of their feud.

#3. A new character for Mercedes Mone?

Wins and losses are crucial in pro wrestling stories—especially championship wins and losses, which often play a central role in shaping narratives and potential character arcs for the future when booked well. While Mercedes Mone is currently positioned near the top of AEW's women's division, her character could experience some interesting changes if she loses to Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

Mone's brash, cocky persona is perfectly suited for a talent with her win/loss record across the various promotions she has competed in since her star-making WWE run. A large part of her confidence (in kayfabe) likely stems from the fact that Mercedes rarely loses big matches. When she does lose, she tends to react with rage and frustration, as was evident from her response to AZM dethroning her earlier this month.

If she is bested by Toni Storm at AEW All In, Mercedes could find herself on the verge of a major character shift. She might develop a new persona, similar to Storm, whose transformation into The Timeless One began after losing the AEW Women's Title to Hikaru Shida back in 2023. Alternatively, Mone could become more aggressive and dangerous than she has been so far, focusing less on her credentials and more on punishing and destroying her rivals.

