3 stars who can't afford to lose at AEW Beach Break 2025 at any cost

AEW will be rolling into the Now Arena this week for a special edition of its weekly program Dynamite, dubbed Beach Break. The promotion is currently around two weeks away from its upcoming annual event, Double or Nothing 2025.

This week's edition of the Wednesday-night show will continue laying the groundwork for the May 25 pay-per-view. Tony Khan has already announced a star-studded card for the episode, featuring many of his top names, and even a returning one.

With Double or Nothing right around the corner, there are some All Elite wrestlers who arguably should not lose their respective matches on Dynamite: Beach Break. Let's consider three such cases.

#1. Ricochet

Last week on Collision, Ricochet defeated Angelico in a singles bout, and afterward, cut a promo lashing out against the live audience. It did not take long for The One and Only to turn his attention to Zach Gowen, who was in attendance at the show.

The high-flyer proceeded to take several shots at the former WWE Superstar before launching a vicious attack on some AEW security personnel to send a message. When Gowen tried to intervene, Ricochet attacked him and walked away with the latter's prosthetic leg.

It was later announced that Zach would have the chance to seek revenge on The Future of Flight on Dynamite: Beach Break, where the two are scheduled to square off. While the sympathies of the crowd this Wednesday will undoubtedly lie with Gowen, it is Ricochet who should emerge victorious in their matchup.

The Excellence of Elevation reached a new depth of kayfabe villainy when he laid hands on the 42-year-old last week - as such, Ricochet defeating Zach Gowen in his first AEW match would direct a lot of heat towards the burgeoning heel.

#2. Skye Blue

Skye Blue began making appearances in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and eventually joined the promotion full-time around two years later. Initially debuting as a babyface, the budding star faced off against the likes of Jade Cargill, Serena Deeb, Athena, and Toni Storm. Towards the end of 2023, however, Skye turned heel and aligned herself with Julia Hart, feuding with Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and even TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Blue wrestled former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on the July 20, 2024, episode of Collision. She sustained a serious ankle injury during the bout, which put her out of commission for several months. Rumors of the 25-year-old's comeback had been making the rounds earlier this year. They were seemingly confirmed last week when it was revealed that Skye will return to the company in her hometown of Chicago at Dynamite: Beach Break.

The up-and-comer will be part of an AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way, also involving defending champion Toni Storm. This will be Skye's first match in nearly ten months - therefore, a case can be made that the returning star should score the victory in the bout to mark a successful comeback. Blue does not need to pin Storm to accomplish this (since the match is a four-way), but a victory on Dynamite would grant her a lot of momentum and even secure her a future championship match with The Timeless One.

#3. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Debates continue to rage online about the flaws and merits of Jon Moxley's current reign as AEW World Champion, which began at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view. Despite managing to hold onto his belt so far with the help of his stable-mates, The Purveyor of Violence will be facing one of his greatest threats till date this Wednesday at Beach Break, where he is scheduled to defend his title against Samoa Joe.

The Samoan Submission Machine was called out by the champion to a showdown after he put Mox to sleep during The Death Riders' AEW World Trios Title defense against The Opps, bagging the win and the straps for his team. After his crew took out Katsuyori Shibata the same way they had taken out HOOK last month, Joe challenged Moxley to face him on May 14 inside a Steel Cage.

The Destroyer has managed to get the upper hand on Mox in most of their recent scuffles. If the story of The Death Riders is meant to continue for the next few months at least, however, a title change on Dynamite: Beach Break may not necessarily make the most sense.

Moxley should thus be booked to defeat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title this Wednesday - ideally with only a little assistance from his "soldiers," in a bid to rebuild his legitimacy as the company's One True King.

