3 Stars in danger of losing their spots if Mariah May joins WWE

WWE has acquired several former AEW names over the past years, some of whom have thrived in the Stamford-based company since crossing over. As such, many believe that the sports entertainment juggernaut would probably give Mariah May a heavy push if the latter decides to sign up for the promotion.

Ad

Rumors surrounding The Glamour's contract status have led to much speculation lately, in light of reports that the star could make her AEW exit in favor of joining World Wrestling Entertainment. The latter company is supposedly willing to present May with an "outstanding" offer. If she signs, the former AEW Women's World Champion may be showcased there prominently and soon, like Penta and Ricky Starks have been recently.

If WWE does bring in Mariah May, a few names in its women's division may risk losing their spots to the newcomer. Let us consider three such individuals.

Ad

Trending

#1: WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has emerged as one of WWE's most promising up-and-comers since her debut almost four years ago. The Minnesota-native cut her teeth at NXT, where she briefly held the brand's Women's Championship - a belt she retained against Thea Hail and Kiana James before dropping it to Becky Lynch in September 2023.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Stratton graduated to the main roster in 2024, joining SmackDown. She won the Women's Money in the Bank last year and eventually cashed in the contract on her former ally Nia Jax to become the new Women's Champion to kick off 2025. She has defended the belt against Bayley, Jax, and even Charlotte Flair, whom Tiffany defeated at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Numerous wrestling fans have compared Stratton with Mariah May over their occasionally matching visual aesthetics and performance styles. The two women have even positively interacted with each other on social media and could potentially find themselves standing face to face if the AEW star does sign with WWE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stratton's similarities with May could lead to the latter taking her spot and title, catapulting Mariah to the top of the card.

#2: Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has come a long way since her early days in NXT, and eventually on SmackDown as a member of the Riott Squad. The New Jersey native has become one of the mainstays of the Triple H-led company's women's division. Her championship success rewarded her improvement, as she became a multi-time SmackDown and Women's World Title-holder. Currently, Liv is a member of The Judgment Day and is one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Morgan has worked with most of WWE's top female names and has developed an undeniable connection with the promotion's fanbase. She has also been featured on major film and television projects, and will star in the Takashi Miike-directed crime thriller BAD LIEUTENANT: TOKYO, as was reported recently. The 30-year-old has legitimized her position in World Wrestling Entertainment, which could allow the company to slot a newcomer into her spot to elevate the latter - a newcomer like Mariah May, for instance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fighting Princess could feasibly take over the reins and the loyalty of The Judgment Day at the expense of Liv Morgan as her introduction to WWE programming. Such an angle could help establish Mariah on television, and give Morgan a fresh face to work a singles program with.

#3: Former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is easily one of WWE's most consistently entertaining personalities. The former, self-proclaimed "Head of State," made history last year when she won a tournament to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin in the finals. Unfortunately, Zelina Vega dethroned Chelsea for her title last month, dealing a massive blow to The Green Regime.

Ad

Green has already voiced her disappointment over her loss, and whether she can recapture the US Title remains to be seen. Although the Canadian has more than proven her mettle, her character's TV spot could be in trouble if Mariah May signs on with WWE. The Glamour undoubtedly has all the skills needed to play a role similar to Chelsea's on the company's programming, both on-screen and in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Mariah has been missing from action since her loss to Toni Storm in their unforgettable AEW Women's World Title match at Revolution 2025. What lies ahead for the 26-year-old in pro wrestling remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More