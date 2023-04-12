3 Superstars who could join forces to form female version of The Shield

The Shield was one of the best factions in modern WWE history. The three-man ensemble of Seth Rollins, Deam Ambrose, and Roman Reigns brought new life to the product and were regularly one of the most exciting acts on television.

While each group member had their own individual personalities and specialties, The Shield worked so well because all three talents were genuinely well-rounded. Fans felt rewarded for investing in the group, knowing that each wrestler could branch out and be a star in their own right.

Should the stars align, allowing for a female reincarnation for the group to be created, there would be no shortage of women who could step up and fill the original trio's boots. However, not just anyone can slide into the roles established within the group as well as excel in an individual capacity.

With that in mind, below are three women that could form a female version of The Hounds of Justice.

#3. Saraya — The Wildcard

Wrestling History @wrestle_hist



Paige (in her main roster in-ring debut) defeated AJ Lee to become the new Divas Champion on RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.



#WWE #Saraya #AJLee #DivasChampionship 4/7/2014Paige (in her main roster in-ring debut) defeated AJ Lee to become the new Divas Champion on RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. #WWE Raw #Paige 4/7/2014Paige (in her main roster in-ring debut) defeated AJ Lee to become the new Divas Champion on RAW from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.#WWE #WWERaw #Paige #Saraya #AJLee #DivasChampionship https://t.co/uYtCByj58i

Dean Ambrose's borderline lunatic persona made him one of the most charismatic wrestlers on WWE television. From his debut on the main roster alongside his Shield brethren, it was immediately established that he was unpredictable and just about capable of anything. He has since gone on to continue portraying his intangible traits in AEW as Jon Moxley.

Saraya (fka Paige) would be a perfect fit for this role in a female version of The Shield. Time and again, the former Divas Champion has proven that she is willing to put her body on the line while performing. Additionally, a lesser-known fact is that she is a former Hardcore Champion in her mother's indie promotion, WAWW (now known as Bellatrix).

Saraya definitely has the personality and heart to pull off this role. She is also more than capable of holding her own in the ring and on the mic, making her a perfect candidate to be this version of The Shield's resident Wildcard.

#2. Jade Cargill — The Muscle

ev🕯 @cmsapphic I always said only facts

And this is the fact of the day

Jade Cargill >>>>>>>> Roman Reigns

According to in ring , mic , character , etc I always said only facts And this is the fact of the day Jade Cargill >>>>>>>> Roman ReignsAccording to in ring , mic , character , etc https://t.co/tCFQcoOl1R

From the get-go, Roman Reigns was tipped as being the standout Superstar of The Shield. Although all three members were pitched to the WWE Universe as equals, fans could not help but feel that a little more time and effort was being invested in the man who would eventually become The Tribal Chief.

In a similar vein, Jade Cargill has been presented as a bonafide star in AEW. More so, the undefeated TBS Champion just oozes an energy that makes her feel like a future main eventer.

One aspect where she has the edge over Reigns is that she already seems very comfortable on the mic despite her relatively short time on television. Although she is still fine-tuning her in-ring abilities, Cargill has the look and aura to more than adequately fit Roman Reigns' role.

#1. Becky Lynch — The Architect

Dhriti Roy @DhritiRoy17

Becky Lynch made the history become the first women WrestleMania Main Event Winner and RAW & SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPION



Seth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar and won The Universal Championship

#wrestlemania35 4 Years AgoBecky Lynch made the history become the first women WrestleMania Main Event Winner and RAW & SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSeth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar and won The Universal Championship 4 Years AgoBecky Lynch made the history become the first women WrestleMania Main Event Winner and RAW & SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSeth Rollins beat Brock Lesnar and won The Universal Championship#wrestlemania35 https://t.co/3qvgGiP0i2

Throughout his time in The Shield, Seth Rollins was presented as the brains of the group with phenomenal athletic abilities. From the group's inception until its eventual fallout, it was clear that Rollins was the main strategist among them.

Becky Lynch would be excellent in this role. Throughout her runs as The Man and Big Time Becks, Lynch has displayed a level of wit and intellect that few other Superstars are capable of showcasing. It also doesn't hurt that she is one of the best in-ring talents of this generation.

Of course, Becky and Seth's real-life relationship cannot be ignored. But apart from that, the two have displayed some similarities in their on-screen personas, making Becky Lynch the ideal candidate for this hypothetical version of The Shield's Architect.

What do you think of this female version of The Shield? Who would you add? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes