3 Surprise returns Tony Khan could pull off on this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW fans are still buzzing from the spectacle of the promotion's blockbuster stadium show from earlier this month, All In: Texas. Now, Tony Khan and company are focusing on their weekly television product en route to their next pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025All Elite Wrestling will continue its residency at The Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom for this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. Although not many matches and segments have been announced for the show yet, let's consider three potential surprise returns that TK might book for the program, based on the company's recent product and storylines.#1. Former AEW TNT Champion Christian CageChristian Cage and Nick Wayne aimed to become the first-ever &quot;father-son&quot; AEW World Tag Team Champions as they battled the title holders, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, as well as JetSpeed, in a three-way bout at All In: Texas. After The Hurt Syndicate retained their title, The Prodigy shockingly turned on The Patriarch and was about to batter him with a con-chair-to with FTR watching on amusedly. However, Adam Copeland then returned to chase off the heels, with his sights set on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.On the fallout edition of AEW Dynamite after All In, Cope explained that he had not come back to save Christian but to destroy FTR, and even flattened Stokely Hathaway with a spear to send his message to The Top Guys. Meanwhile, Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Kip Sabian taunted Cage, with the ROH World TV Champion co-opting the veteran's boast of being &quot;The Face of TNT.&quot; Cage himself was noticeably absent from the show, however.The Instant Classic might return this week on Dynamite to confront The Waynes and Sabian. Along the way, he may also cross paths with Adam Copeland again, even if a proper reunion between the two legends is put off for a later date.#2. Former AEW World Champion Chris JerichoAfter losing his ROH World Championship to Bandido at Dynasty 2025, Chris Jericho lashed out at his &quot;students&quot;, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, for not helping him retain his belt and for failing to capture The Hurt Syndicate's Tag Team Titles at the same PPV. After being subsequently called out by The Redwood for his mistreatment of his proteges, The Learning Tree had a violent meltdown and stated that it would be best for him to be gone for a while before walking out on his stablemates.Jericho has not appeared on AEW television since then. His acolytes, on the other hand, have been sporadically competing on Collision and participated in a 200.000 Dollar four-way tag bout last weekend, albeit unsuccessfully. Afterwards, Big Bill found himself involved in a backstage brawl with Juice Robinson, and a matchup between the two could be announced for Dynamite. If it is, then the bout could witness outside interference from the returning Chris Jericho, who could cost Bill a win for standing up to him earlier this year.#3. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone believed it was her destiny to dethrone Toni Storm to become AEW Women's World Champion at All In: Texas. Unfortunately, The CEO failed in her mission, as The Timeless One successfully retained her strap after an evenly matched back-and-forth title bout.Also at All In, Athena ended up winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, earning a shot at the Women's Title at any time and place of her choosing. The &quot;Forever&quot; ROH Women's Champion interacted with Storm last week and promised to claim the latter's belt to become a double champion. The Illustrious One is now scheduled to face The Minion Overlord's protege, Billie Starkz, this week on AEW Dynamite.Toni Storm's match with the Minion in Training could be interrupted or end due to outside interference from Mercedes Mone, who has not appeared on AEW TV since her loss at All In. Furthermore, the former WWE star has a history with both Storm and Athena on All Elite programming, and could easily be integrated into the Women's World Title picture once again.