3 Things AEW subtly told us at Revolution 2023: CM Punk's return feud teased; Legend leaving?; Rumored WWE comeback canceled

MJF made an emphatic statement to close out the fourth installment of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

The Salt of the Earth successfully retained his world championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man match, which saw a chaotic finish.

The jam-packed crowd at the Chase Center in San Francisco was energetic throughout the night, thanks to some shocking swerves delivered during the event.

Fans also witnessed a non-stop in-ring action, which gave them something to sink their teeth into until the camera stopped rolling.

The marquee show is now officially in the history books, leaving some key takeaways that we'll discuss in this column.

Enough said, let's dive into three things AEW subtly told us at the Revolution pay-per-view this year.

#3. AEW World Champion MJF could feud with a returning CM Punk next

MJF appears to have all but confirmed rumors of CM Punk returning to AEW soon. He brought back the devil's mask during his entrance, which he wore at All Out last year when he unveiled himself as The Joker in the Casino ladder match.

It was on the same night he rained on The Straight Edge Superstar's parade after the latter usurped Jon Moxley for the coveted prize in the main event.

Even during the AEW Revolution media scrum, The Salt of the Earth channeled his inner CM Punk and repeatedly called himself the "Best in the World." He reiterated that nobody's at his level, whether on the microphone or in the ring.

He ate pickles sitting next to Tony Khan, which was hilarious. It reminisced about CM Punk's favorite muffins from Mindy's bakery, which he ate while launching a tirade at the company last year.

All signs point towards The Second City Saint's imminent AEW return for a renewed rivalry against MJF en route to the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

#2. Is Christian Cage leaving AEW?

Though not confirmed, it's possible that fans may have seen the last of Christian Cage at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Last night, Jungle Boy finally heaved a sigh of relief after he threw his former mentor in a casket and buried him in a Final Burial stipulation match. This marked the culmination of a months-long feud between the two men.

However, it left a big question mark hanging over Captain Charisma's immediate future with All Elite Wrestling. It's unknown why the company chose this stipulation for Cage's in-ring return.

Generally, it's one way to write someone off the television.

But since the wrestling stalwart's contract status is unknown, one shouldn't rule out the possibility of Christian Cage bringing the curtain down on his stint at the same pay-per-view he first showed up two years ago.

#1. FTR may not be returning to WWE after all

Are they WWE bound?

FTR's shocking return last night seems to have put rumors of their potential WWE return to rest.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been teasing jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion since revealing details of their contracts.

PWInsider recently reported that the duo have long-term deals with the company, and their recent absence was part of a storyline.

After decimating the reigning The Gunns last night, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two teams will soon slug it out for the world tag team titles.

Did you enjoy the Revolution pay-per-view last night? Sound off in the comments section below.

