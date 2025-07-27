  • home icon
  3 Things that could happen if Jon Moxley fails to win the AEW World Title on Dynamite

3 Things that could happen if Jon Moxley fails to win the AEW World Title on Dynamite

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Jul 27, 2025 05:31 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

It has been over two weeks since Jon Moxley lost his AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at All In: Texas. The self-proclaimed One True King retaliated against The Cowboy and his winning streak against the Death Riders by ambushing his longtime friend, Colt Cabana, some time earlier.

Moxley also challenged The Hangman, which he accepted this past Wednesday, with one major condition - all of the challenger's stablemates would be banned from ringside. Given that the so-called "Main Character" of AEW just began his second reign, it is likely that Page will retain the World Title against Moxley next week.

In this article, let's consider three potential repercussions that could follow from the former Dean Ambrose losing to Hangman Page on the July 30 episode of Dynamite.

#1. Jon Moxley could go after Darby Allin for his recent disruptions

Darby Allin had been missing from action since the Death Riders destroyed his neck and kicked him down a staircase at the end of last year. After a hiatus of several months (during which he summited Mt. Everest), the former TNT Champion finally returned to AEW programming at All In: Texas, neutralizing Jon Moxley's teammates with Bryan Danielson and stopping their continued interference during the main event World Title match.

On Dynamite after All In, Darby continued to stalk and sabotage the Death Riders, distracting Moxley long enough for Adam Page to flatten him with a Buckshot Lariat. Allin's presence in the crowd also seemed to affect Claudio Castagnoli's focus during his match against Mark Briscoe this week, leading to The Sussex County Chicken eventually winning. The Daredevil could do the same next week during Moxley's AEW World Championship rematch against The Hangman and potentially cost him the chance to reclaim the title.

If this happens, Moxley might decide to finish Allin once and for all and focus solely on the face-painted star.

#2. The Death Riders could eject Jon Moxley from their ranks

The Death Riders operate based on a philosophy of violence and intense competition, pushing the ideology of the Blackpool Combat Club to greater depths. The leader of the group, Jon Moxley, reigned supreme as AEW's World Champion for many months, holding the title inside a briefcase and claiming that none of his challengers were ready for and worthy of his spot—an accusation he hurled despite his teammates routinely helping him cheat to retain against his contenders.

Earlier this year, however, Moxley, who was subbing in for an injured PAC, was choked out by Samoa Joe, which allowed The Opps to dethrone The Death Riders as AEW World Trios Champions. Now that he is no longer the World Champion, The One True King might be at risk of losing the respect and loyalty of his soldiers. If he does lose to Hangman Page in their upcoming rematch, he could afterwards be violently ejected from the stable, just like Bryan Danielson was, effectively writing Moxley off and sending him on a temporary hiatus.

#3. MJF could take out AEW Champion Hangman Page

MJF entered the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas in the #2 spot and yet managed to steal the victory from the jaws of Mark Briscoe, earning a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship. After the pay-per-view, The Wolf of Wrestling sent a message to newly crowned World Title holder Adam Page, claiming he could beat the latter without even needing to cash in his contract, which he seemingly plans to save as an emergency measure.

Friedman reaffirmed his mission statement to The Cowboy this week on AEW Dynamite, although the latter refused to just give him a title shot, claiming that The Salt of the Earth does not possess the guts to either cash in his contract or earn a championship opportunity himself. If Page wins against Jon Moxley this upcoming Wednesday, he could suffer an ambush at the hands of MJF, who could attack him after the match to send a message and weaken him for a future showdown.

Given his recent conflict with his Hurt Syndicate stablemates, Friedman might be particularly motivated to hurt The Hangman himself and continue their feud on his own initiative.

Anurag Mukherjee

