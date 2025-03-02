3 things Tony Khan and AEW can learn from WWE Elimination Chamber 

AEW founder and president Tony Khan has been the creative force behind the company's success. His business and booking decisions have made the Jacksonville-based promotion an American professional wrestling juggernaut. However, things haven't been smooth sailing lately.

All Elite Wrestling's stocks have taken a nosedive since early 2024. Their programs have been losing viewership and Khan has faced immense criticism for the state of things. Additionally, the departure of CM Punk in late 2023 was disastrous for the company. While AEW has been struggling, rival promotion WWE has been thriving. Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event was a massive hit and fans all across the globe are talking about John Cena's historic heel turn.

Tony Khan could take a few lessons from the success of the WWE premium live event. Here are 3 of them:

#3. Tony Khan must not be afraid to pivot and make shocking decisions

At Elimination Chamber, when John Cena joined forces with The Rock and laid waste to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, fans around the world were left in disbelief. They never thought that the Cenation Leader would ever turn heel, and this segment is one of the most historic moments in WWE history. This happened because Triple H is not afraid to make bold creative decisions.

Tony Khan could take a page from the King of Kings' book and must not fear to pivot. At times, creative decisions simply don't work out and it is important to change plans. However, fans have noticed that Khan avoids this. He has the power to put an end to the ongoing unpopular Death Riders storyline, but he has still not given up on them.

#2. Focus on booking short match cards for PPVs and emphasizing storylines

Elimination Chamber had only four matches. However, Triple H managed to deliver a captivating show. This was possible because the Chief Content Officer focused on storytelling instead of pure in-ring action.

All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views are usually quite well received. However, their match cards are always stacked. Revolution 2025 will feature nine bouts, which seems excessive and unnecessary. There is no doubt that the show is going to be great, but Tony Khan needs to focus on storytelling and shortening the length of his company's PPVs. This way, fans could engage more with the product.

#1. Hold major PPVs in the North American countries (apart from the USA)

Elimination Chamber 2025 was held at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There were almost 40,000 fans in attendance and they were electric throughout the show. WWE has perfected the ability to identify good wrestling markets and this has resulted in their worldwide success.

Tony Khan and his staff should also work similarly. They need to research, identify markets, and also hold PPV events in major North American cities outside the United States of America. Maybe, they could take All In, Double or Nothing, and Revolution to Canada or Mexico soon. Both nations adore professional wrestling and it possibly won't be too hard for the company to sell out shows.

