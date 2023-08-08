3-time Divas Champion could join AEW to renew almost decade-old feud with Saraya

AEW could be on the verge of reigniting a historic feud if the company is able to bring in a former WWE Divas Champion. The star in question has a deep history with Saraya that fans will no doubt love to see an encore of.

AJ Mendez (fka AJ Lee in WWE) is one of the most important figures in the history of women's wrestling. In her prime, she was leaps and bounds above the other stars in her division in terms of in-ring talent and character work. This saw her win multiple championships before retiring in 2015.

Following this, she picked up a backstage role in the Women of Wrestling promotion, but this deal has since come to an end. Her current free agent status, coupled with the fact that she is married to one of AEW's top stars, CM Punk, has led many to believe that she could show up in Tony Khan's promotion imminently.

If this is the case, there is only one person she should feud with. In 2014, Saraya (then known as Paige) made her WWE main roster debut by defeating Mendez on an episode of RAW, bringing the latter's 295-day reign as Divas Champion to a shocking end.

This can be used as the catalyst to renew their feud in AEW, with Mendez seeking revenge for the embarrassment she felt nearly a decade ago.

The nostalgic aspect and star power between these two will be more than enough to appease fans and keep them engaged.

AJ Mendez could solve AEW's prominent problem

AEW's women's division has been a hot topic in the wrestling world lately. Wrestling veteran LuFisto recently shed light on why she believes the division is not working out to its full potential, with many agreeing with her sentiments.

Britt Baker has also recently chimed in on the debate, saying:

"We haven't been able to invest as much time in the women’s division lately."

Perhaps bringing in a popular star like AJ Mendez could be the solution that Tony Khan and his team need right now. With her storytelling abilities and cult-like fanbase, the former WWE Superstar could provide new life to a struggling division.

