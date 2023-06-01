3 times AEW star CM Punk left pro wrestling

AEW star CM Punk has had an illustrated wrestling career, with his first dabble inside the ropes dating back to March 1999. The 42-year-old has been a part of various promotions, including IWA, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling. Aspiring wrestlers often get inspired by his success story.

Yet, the AEW Superstar is one of the most controversial characters in wrestling. He has had issues with the higher-ups of multiple wrestling promotions. This either resulted in an exit or a brief hiatus.

Here are three times CM Punk left wrestling.

#3. CM Punk left Impact Wrestling in March 2004

During his tenure with Ring of Honor in 2003, CM Punk joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He was a member of The Gathering, led by Raven, alongside Julio Dinero and Laree Alexis. They briefly feuded with James Mitchell and Disciples of the Old Church until Dinero and Punk turned on Raven and joined Mitchell.

In 2004, Punk scuffled with Teddy Hart in a restaurant based on their match at Elizabeth ROH. Teddy was blamed for going off-script during the match and was eventually fired. Meanwhile, CM Punk didn't wrestle on television as the company wasn't impressed by his heel work.

During the Rob Feinstein controversy, TNA issued an order that contracted wrestlers from ROH won't be able to compete in the promotion. Punk quarreled with the higher-ups, and he eventually quit in March 2004. It was also reported that he didn't want to wrestle again.

It didn't turn that way. A few months later, he took his career to the next level in ROH, winning the World Title and beginning the infamous Summer of Punk.

#2. The shock WWE exit in July 2014

CM Punk's Straight Edge Society run was the turning point of his career. He preached a sober lifestyle, doing great heel work, and got booed, but the captivating character emphasized his mic skills. It made him bounce back into a world title program after a terrible run with the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Voice of the Voiceless grabbed the spotlight when he called out then-WWE Champion John Cena for, to put it subtly, being in the good graces of Vince McMahon. He followed it with the infamous Pipebomb on June 27th that got him Kayfabe suspended. The mainstay of WWE RAW didn't wrestle for a week but did return upon Cena's insistence.

In 2013, CM Punk crossed 400 days as WWE Champion after ending his feud with John Cena. It was The Great One himself that ended his historic reign. Following the loss to The Rock, Punk stuck to feuding with Brock Lesnar and The Shield. He last performed at Royal Rumble 2014.

Although WWE didn't confirm it, the self-proclaimed Best in the World claimed he was suspended for two months. The former champion was removed from the roster in July and allegedly handed his termination papers the month before. CM Punk cited health and creative issues as the reason for his departure and retirement from wrestling.

#1. AEW All-Out issue and injury hiatus

The two-time AEW World Champion undoubtedly has been a top draw for Tony Khan. He often main evented major events. However, his backstage issues with fellow stars put the company in a negative light. CM Punk made his All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW All Out 2021, and the same pay-per-view became the center of controversy a year later.

Punk had spiteful words for fellow wrestlers and EVPs during the media scrum. This was based on rumors of him attempting to get his friend, Colt Cabana, fired from AEW. Fans believe Tony Khan stripped him of the AEW World Title due to his outburst, although Dave Meltzer reported it to be due to an arm injury.

The 42-year-old was expected to be back in a minimum of eight months. However, rumors suggested that All Elite was looking to buy out his contract. CM Punk calling out Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley didn't help his reputation, either. It was believed that the veteran star could be removed from the roster at any moment.

Nonetheless, the former world champion will be making his return on the premiere episode of AEW Collision on June 17th. The weekly Saturday show will hit the airwaves on TNT and have a runtime of two hours.

