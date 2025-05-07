3 ways Cope (fka Edge) could make his AEW return

WWE Hall of Famer Cope is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He signed with AEW in 2023 and quickly achieved main event status. He has held the TNT Championship twice and is considered a locker room leader.

Adam Copeland's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place at Dynasty last month. He teamed up with FTR to take on the Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Trios Championship. The former Edge, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood failed to become the new champions. However, after the match, FTR attacked the veteran, turning heel in the process.

Cope is currently on hiatus. It is not known when he will return, but when he does, the internet will certainly explode. Here are three ways Cope (fka Edge) could make his AEW return.

#3. Cope might return in a non-wrestling role

Cope has been wrestling for more than three decades. Currently aged 51, he knows his in-ring career is numbered. In a recent interview with First Up with Korolnek & Colaiacovo, he revealed that it takes him a long time to recover after a match. Furthermore, he said that he might retire by 53.

"So, I realize now I'm 51 years old. I figure I got 'til maybe 53, the end of this contract and then I think it's probably time to call it a day and just get out while I can still limp away and then lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after," said the former Edge. [H/T Wresting Inc.]

Copeland clearly loves wrestling. It will be heartbreaking when he hangs up his boots. However, to make his career slightly longer, he could take part in in-ring competition occasionally. He could make his return to the company as a manager, which would certainly put less stress on his aging body.

#2. Adam Copeland could return to AEW with his wife, Beth Phoenix

Cope is married to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The couple has two daughters and is adored worldwide. It has been quite a while since the Glamazon has entered the squared circle. However, her posts on Instagram suggest that she is in immaculate shape and ready for action at any given time.

The former Edge could return to AEW with his beloved wife, which will certainly make for a historic moment. The duo could then bring a mixed-tag team revolution in the company and take part in some amazing storylines.

#1. Return as a monster heel

Adam Copeland has not been a heel since his return to wrestling at Royal Rumble 2020. Fans of the Ruthless Aggression era are quite aware of his sinister side and have been longing to see it again for years.

It might finally be time for the former Edge to turn heel. When he returns, he could brutally attack a baby face like Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay and then go on a deadly rampage. A villainous Cope will be quite entertaining, and Tony Khan needs to pull the trigger on this character change soon.

