3 ways Tony Khan can convince Britt Baker to return to AEW

Britt Baker has been missing from AEW television for several months now. Despite once being one of the company's most popular names, the 33-year-old has not been featured in programming amidst explosive reports that emerged some time earlier about her backstage issues and relationship with the women's locker-room.

Although All Elite Wrestling currently boasts an incredibly competitive women's division, a foundational talent like Baker arguably still has much to offer to the promotion. Since the star will reportedly be under contract with the company for a while, Tony Khan could consider bringing the former Women's World Champion back and utilizing her effectively on television.

Here are three ways this could happen:

#1: Britt Baker runs it back with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm

Toni Storm concluded her iconic rivalry with Mariah May when she retained her Women's World Title against The Glamour in a bloody war at Revolution 2025. More recently, she successfully defended her belt against the dominant Megan Bayne on the Dynasty pay-per-view this past Sunday. She is currently keeping an eye out for the ongoing Women's Owen Hart Cup, whose winner will earn a shot at her championship at All In: Texas.

However, before that, All Elite Wrestling will head to Arizona next month for Double or Nothing 2025, and The Timeless One seemingly does not yet have an opponent scheduled for the event. Although the promotion might book a rematch between Storm and Bayne for the pay-per-view, it could, alternatively, slot in Britt Baker as The Illustrious One's challenger for the show.

The DMD has a lot of history with Storm in AEW, both holding a singles win over the other and having shared the ring numerous times one-on-one and in multi-person action. The two stars have the skillset to build a credible feud in less than a month, and a program with Storm would undoubtedly revitalize Baker's in-ring career.

#2: Britt Baker revisits her feud with Mercedes Mone

At last year's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone dethroned Stephanie Vaquer to add the NJPW Strong Women's Title to her collection. Her post-match victory celebration would be unfortunately cut short by the return of Britt Baker, who came back to programming after an extended health-related hiatus.

The two women feuded en route to All In 2024, where Britt challenged The CEO to a bout for the TBS Championship. The Doctor ended up losing to Mone in Wembley Stadium in a match that many fans considered underwhelming.

Notably, All Elite Wrestling did not continue Baker's rivalry with Mercedes after All In, with the Pennsylvania-native's next match taking place several weeks later. The erstwhile Sasha Banks is currently looking to win the 2025 Owen Cup and will face either Harley Cameron or Athena at Dynamite: Spring Breakthru in the next round. The Fallen Goddess will likely be the one to face Mone at Boston, and AEW could have her hand Mercedes her first singles defeat in the company courtesy of some help from a returning Britt Baker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion could distract "Four Belts Mone" and have her eliminated from the Owen Hart Tournament. She could then challenge Mercedes to a blockbuster TBS Title rematch at Double or Nothing 2025.

#3: Finalist, or winner, of the inaugural Women's Continental Classic

During an interview last year, Tony Khan was asked about the prospect of a version of the Continental Classic tournament being organized for its women's division. The All Elite head honcho stated that he was interested in the idea, and now with his ever-growing roster more stacked than ever, TK could very well pull the trigger for the inaugural women's C2, perhaps later this year itself.

The annual round-robin series has been a compelling frame for All Elite Wrestling to tell stories with its top stars, besides staging top-tier matches. C2 2023 was all about Eddie Kingston's mission to prove himself worthy of holding the modern American Triple Crown Titles, and last year's edition saw Kazuchika Okada solidify his status as an all-time-great tournament wrestler.

If the company does book the first-ever Women's Continental Classic in 2025, it could present Britt Baker as a key player in the tournament. The DMD has recovered from multiple injuries and severe illness over the past few years, and she could be portrayed as being driven by the desire to prove her mettle against the best AEW has to offer in the C2.

The company could have Baker lose her initial matches to mount a heroic comeback later in the tournament. She could advance to the final, and either win it all to become the (potentially) first Women's Continental Champion, or alternatively, she could put her opponent over and then launch a feud with the latter.

For now, it remains to be seen when and how Britt Baker makes her AEW comeback.

