3 ways Tony Khan can make MJF’s cash-in better than Seth Rollins

MJF is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. The 29-year-old is a former AEW World Champion and a former International Champion. At All In 2025, he won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, which earned him a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. Furthermore, he is a member of The Hurt Syndicate.At WWE SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. This was an amazing moment, and fans are going to remember it for years, especially since Rollins faked his knee injury to pull off the &quot;Ruse of the Century.&quot;It will be hard to top this segment. However, Tony Khan has a chance to make MJF's cash-in much better.Here are three ways Tony Khan can make MJF’s cash-in better than Seth Rollins.#3. On Dynamite this week View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeth Rollins's cash-in is quite fresh, and Tony Khan could take advantage of this situation. On Dynamite this week, MJF might become the new AEW World Champion by executing his contract and dethroning 'Hangman' Adam Page.Hangman Page and MJF have already begun feuding. It appears that The Anxious Millennial Cowboy does not see The Salt of the Earth as a real threat, and this might come back to bite him. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is technically not a member of The Hurt Syndicate anymore. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin despise him. However, this could simply be a ruse.Behind the scenes, The Hurt Syndicate might be united as ever. On Dynamite this week, Hangman could be brutally attacked by Lashley, Benjamin, MVP, and MJF. After this beatdown, The Young Genius might cash in, defeat the champion with ease, and bring the AEW World Title to the faction.#2. Cash in at WrestleDream 2025At WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley brutally ended Bryan Danielson's AEW World Title reign, which resulted in the latter retiring from active in-ring competition. After the showdown, he and The Death Riders attacked The American Dragon. This segment was shocking. And Tony Khan could continue the tradition this year too, i.e, give fans the unexpected.At WrestleDream 2025, Maxwell Jacob Friedman could attack Hangman, cash in, and become the new AEW World Champion. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's dream of having a lengthy title reign could be crushed at WrestleDream.#1. MJF could cash in on Hangman Page at All Out 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll Out 2025 will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, later this year, in September. It is not known who Hangman Page will battle at the pay-per-view. However, there is a strong possibility that he will enter as the champion and have a memorable match.If Page manages to retain, Friedman could show up, cash in, and spoil the party, just like Rollins did at SummerSlam. Fans are hopeful of Hangman having a long reign after his incredible battle against Jon Moxley. However, unlike CM Punk, who was only world champion for five minutes, Hangman would only have a few months with the title if MJF successfully cashes in at All Out, which would surely leave fans shocked.