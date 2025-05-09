3 WWE stars who might be better than Will Ospreay in the ring

AEW star Will Ospreay is undoubtedly a generational talent. He permanently signed for the Jacksonville-based company last year and is currently one of their biggest stars. He is a former two-time AEW International Champion, and if he takes the correct steps, he might become the promotion's world champion at All In 2025.

Interestingly, Ospreay tends to get into trouble for his controversial statements. In a recent interview with the Daily Star, the 32-year-old said that he does not enjoy WWE, neither as a fan nor as an in-ring competitor. Furthermore, he claimed that, even on his worst day, he is better than many WWE stars.

"Yeah, you guys are the biggest, you guys draw the bigger houses, you guys got the bigger deals, but the moment the bell rings, I think we’re better than all of them. On my worst day, I’m better than a lot of the guys in-ring," he said. [H/T The Sportster]

The Aerial Assassin's comments have taken the internet by storm. While many agreed with him, many called his claims illogical.

It's hard to say if he is right or wrong, but three particular WWE stars might be better than Will Ospreay in the ring.

#3. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes' in-ring style is quite similar to Will Ospreay's. Both are high fliers with swift movements and hardly put a wrong foot when they are in the squared circle. Furthermore, both are in their early 30s and have a bright future ahead.

Some fans believe that the Boston-native is a better wrestler than the Aerial Assassin. These are just opinions. However, Carmelo Hayes might be better in some areas than the Englishman. Although Hayes has not won a title on the main roster yet, he has held the NXT Championship once and the NXT North American Championship twice.

#2. Austin Theory

Austin Theory is supremely talented. Since joining WWE, he has proved time after time why he is one of the best at the moment. He, too, has a Will Ospreay-like in-ring style, and according to thousands of fans worldwide, he is a future WWE Champion.

There is a possibility that Theory is slightly better than the Aerial Assassin. Nevertheless, if they both lock horns someday, the match will certainly receive five stars from Dave Meltzer. The 27-year-old is a former two-time WWE United States Champion and a former WWE Tag Team Champion. Additionally, he had a short career as a bodybuilder. Hopefully, the Stamford-based company will book him well this year.

#1. A Will Ospreay vs. Seth Rollins match could bring the house down

Many fans widely believe that Seth Rollins is a much better in-ring competitor than Will Ospreay. Interestingly, according to some WWE loyalists, The Architect is the greatest wrestler in the world in the current day and age. Every fan is entitled to their opinion. However, there is no doubt that Rollins' popularity right now is on a whole other level.

Seth Rollins has achieved almost everything in World Wrestling Entertainment. He has main-evented WrestleManias and has won the WWE Championship twice. He was also the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in its current iteration.

