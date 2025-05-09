  • home icon
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to recruit real-life Bloodline member after a surprise claim? Exploring the possibility

By Parth Pujara
Modified May 09, 2025 14:55 GMT
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could recruit a major name!
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman could recruit a major name! [Image via WWE.com]

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's alliance could see a new member added after recent developments. The alliance currently includes Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. However, a real-life Bloodline member could join the group after an interesting exchange on X/Twitter.

Naomi, who happens to be Jimmy Uso's wife, recently engaged with a fan on X where she claimed that Paul Heyman "loved her". Considering she is in good standing with The Wiseman, the 37-year-old could join Heyman in his alliance if there were an offer on the table.

also-read-trending Trending

Last week on SmackDown, Naomi competed in a tag team match where she teamed up with Nia Jax to take on Jade Cargill and the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. Despite losing the bout, Naomi made it clear that she had her sights set on the WWE Women's Championship by taking out both Cargill and Stratton to close the show.

Despite her standing tall last week, there is a number one contender's match for The Buff Barbie's title on this week's SmackDown, and it doesn't involve Naomi.

She could perceive this treatment as unfair, and this is where Paul Heyman could come in. The Wiseman is known to be able to pull strings behind the scenes and put his clients in high-profile matches. This was recently on display with Heyman offering Sami Zayn a move to SmackDown and fast-tracking him to a title match against the winner of John Cena vs. Randy Orton at Backlash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If Naomi joins the villainous alliance, she could stay at the top of the division using The Wiseman's backstage pull. Adding a female member who is tied to The Bloodline could also open up possibilities of exciting storylines for the group.

It is worth noting that this scenario is speculative, and there are no confirmed reports of Naomi aligning with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Wrestling veteran supports the idea of Cody Rhodes joining Paul Heyman's faction

Veteran Bill Apter recently supported the idea of Cody Rhodes aligning with Paul Heyman upon his return. On UnSKripted, Apter said:

"Oh wouldn't that be great! I didn't think about that. Oh what a great angle that would be. Oh man I would... I was gonna say bringing him back against Cena, I don't have that thrill, chill to see that main event again... But man to bring him in to the (Heyman's stable). Heyman needs to change it, make it to Dangerous Alliance again."
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how the alliance of Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker shapes up going forward.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
