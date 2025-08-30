3 WWE Superstars who can benefit from Chris Jericho's return to the company

AEW star Chris Jericho has been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. So far, he has held the AEW World Championship once and the Ring of Honor World Championship twice.During All Elite Wrestling's initial years, Tony Khan booked Y2J well. He was a part of important storylines and was a regular in the main event scene. Eventually, his in-ring work deteriorated, and he became a midcard act. Fans eventually started chanting, &quot;Please retire,&quot; during his matches. Even though these chants didn't bother The Demo God, a situation like this is embarrassing for a professional wrestler.Chris Jericho has been away from weekly programming since April 2025. Several reports suggest that he will leave All Elite Wrestling once his contract expires later this year and join WWE. If he does sign with the Stamford-based company, many stars will definitely benefit from his presence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are three WWE Superstars who can benefit from Chris Jericho’s potential return to the global juggernaut:#3. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron BreakkerBron Breakker comes from a wrestling heritage. His father and uncle, Rick and Scott Steiner, respectively, are WWE Hall of Famers. He has been with the Stamford-based company since 2021, and Triple H undoubtedly sees him as the company's next major star. If Chris Jericho returns to WWE, he must have a program with the former Intercontinental Champion.Breakker is a beast inside the squared circle. His promo skills have improved tenfold, and his work as part of The Vision (Breakker, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins) has received praise from fans as well as veterans. All he needs is a major feud, which may help him enter the WWE World Title picture. Y2J might be the right man for this. If the legend puts him over, Bron will be seen as a major threat and a future Undisputed WWE Champion.#2. Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho must reuniteSeveral years ago, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho were one of the most popular acts in the Stamford-based company. Their partnership made fans go berserk, and their rivalry was also well-received. If Y2J signs with World Wrestling Entertainment, Triple H must reunite them.The Canadian stars reportedly share a good relationship in real life. In a 2020 episode of Saturday Night Special on his YouTube channel, The Ocho revealed that he has been regularly in touch with the former NXT Champion.&quot;I speak to Kevin from time to time, you know. Definitely still friends. The only thing is when you are on the road, it takes you into different places and, you know, you’re in different areas... I love Kevin because he’s kind of reinvigorated my passion for the business in 2016,&quot; he said. [H/T: Ringside News]Hopefully, Owens and Jericho will join forces once again and take over the company.#1. Dominik MysterioJust like Bron Breakker, Dominik Mysterio is the son of a wrestling legend. He and his father, Rey Mysterio, are adored by fans worldwide. The 28-year-old is touted to be a future WWE World Champion. But to do so, he must have a program with a renowned star.If Jericho returns to the Stamford-based company, Triple H must book a feud between &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and the future Hall of Famer. Their exchanges will be entertaining, and all eyes will be on them when they finally lock horns, potentially at a premium live event.