4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: Big update on Cody Rhodes leading the charge for ROH; two ex-WWE stars' future revealed

Tony Khan acquiring ROH has created a lot of stir in the wrestling world lately, with speculations running rampant over Cody Rhodes leading the charge for the promotion. Meanwhile, we've come across reports suggesting the future of two former WWE Superstars with the company.

Interestingly, WarnerMedia doesn't want AEW to sign a top tag team. And last but not least, an update regarding Orange Cassidy's shoulder injury has surfaced. With all that said, let's quickly dive into the top five rumors of the week.

#5 Hopefully true: Cody Rhodes won't be returning to take control of ROH

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Cody Rhodes would be a perfect fit for ROH.



He would be a contender for both the Pure and World Championship. Cody Rhodes would be a perfect fit for ROH. He would be a contender for both the Pure and World Championship. https://t.co/9hRsZPyQ5p

Cody Rhodes' next wrestling destination has become one of the most talked-about topics in pro wrestling today. In addition to rumors of his potential WWE return, fans have started making theories by implying that The American Nightmare will return to run ROH.

Initially, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed the prospect of this scenario via a source suggesting that an ROH invasion angle could take place with Cody orchestrating it.

Dave Meltzer has now shot down the idea by noting that there won't be any role for the former EVP to run ROH.

We hope this rumor is true because Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be the booker in his newly bought promotion. Moreover, the latest reports now suggest that Cody Rhodes is slated to be Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 38 opponent. This automatically rules out the possibility of the 36-year-old doing business with Tony Khan anytime soon.

#4 Hopefully true: Miro has re-signed with AEW

Miro is a former TNT Champion

Miro, who signed with AEW in late 2020, will continue to perform for the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Fightful Select has reported that The Redeemer recently signed a four-year contract extension with Tony Khan's promotion. The new deal will keep the former WWE Superstar until at least the beginning of 2026.

We hope this report turns out to be true because Miro is one of the most prominent figures in pro wrestling. The company might not have any creative plans laid out for the 37-year-old right now, but they can get behind him at any given point in time.

The self-proclaimed God's Favorite Champion has found immense success in his career since joining AEW. Not only did he become arguably the most dominant TNT Champion in history, but he also allowed his character to explore different directions. It is unlikely that either side is anywhere near close to parting ways.

#3 Hopefully true: Matt Hardy has re-signed with AEW as well

Matt Hardy has recently reunited with his brother in AEW

Matt Hardy is another wrestler whose contract has been extended by AEW, as per Fightful Select. Interestingly, the 47-year-old's new deal now matches the terms of his brother Jeff Hardy's contract, who made his AEW debut last week.

The former AHFO leader has been described as a "helpful" asset to the promotion. We hope this rumor turns out to be true, as Matt has ratified the report during his recent Twitch stream.

Since his debut, Matt Hardy has helped elevate younger stars in the promotion. The Private Party's swift rise is a testament to how the veteran can scout talent and give them a rub.

#2 Hopefully not true: WarnerMedia doesn't want The Briscoe Brothers in All Elite Wrestling

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story on Fightful Select



patreon.com/posts/63672711/ The Briscoes aren't expected in AEW any time soon, Fightful Select has learned. We found out what happened.Full story on Fightful Select The Briscoes aren't expected in AEW any time soon, Fightful Select has learned. We found out what happened.Full story on Fightful Selectpatreon.com/posts/63672711/ https://t.co/v6GZiGSnKr

Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe, collectively known as The Briscoe Brothers, are rumored to be making their All Elite Wrestling debut since ROH Final Battle 2021.

Fightful Select recently reported that the brothers are unlikely to be arriving at the promotion anytime soon. A "person of influence" from WarnerMedia doesn't want Tony Khan to sign The Briscoes, primarily because of Jay's homophobic tweets that caused a stir back in 2013.

Although the latter apologized for his remarks at an ROH show, there has been no interest from AEW in hiring them.

We hope there's no credibility to the rumors since FTR planted seeds for a blockbuster rivalry with The Briscoe. The latter has been one of the most decorated tag teams in the wrestling world and could add depth to the AEW roster.

Since Mr. Khan is on a signing spree, one shouldn't be surprised if he eventually offers a contract to Jay and Mark.

#1 Hopefully true: Orange Cassidy does not need shoulder surgery

Orange Cassidy may not be out of action for long

Orange Cassidy will not be required to undergo shoulder surgery, as per reports from the Wrestling Observer.

The Freshly Squeezed was among the six participants during the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Towards the closing moments, Keith Lee threw Cassidy out of the ring onto Ricky Starks and Christian, who couldn't lay hold off the Best Friends member.

Cassidy landed awkwardly on the floor, which resulted in him sustaining a shoulder injury.

We hope this rumor is true because the company even ratified the same during Wheeler Yuta's match against PAC on AEW Dynamite last week. Cassidy was present at ringside, and he was seen wearing an arm sling. It is still unknown how long he will be out of action.

