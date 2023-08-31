4 AEW stars who are reportedly barred from appearing on Collision

AEW Collision is undeniably the CM Punk show. He has been booked as the top star ever since the debut of the program and has taken it upon himself to be the locker room leader backstage on Saturday nights.

With a reputation as being one of the most controversial wrestlers in the business, the Straightedge Superstar has made it clear he doesn't suffer fools gladly. Some reports have come to light that he has been heavily involved in behind-the-scenes decisions at Collision, including decisions on who will be wrestling on the show.

#4. Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy was allegedly one of the names barred from AEW Collision by CM Punk. While the promotion has not confirmed this version of events, a recent report claims to have the reason provided to Hardy.

Since his debut in AEW, Matt has become a prominent name in the promotion. Due to this, it seemed like he would be involved on Collision sometime soon as he is teaming with is brother Jeff and the Tag Team Champions (FTR) wrestle on Saturday's. However, Hardy was surprisingly prevented from competing on the show.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer recounted the timeline of events leading to Hardy seemingly being barred from the show:

"Essentially, in recent weeks, Matt Hardy was booked for a Collision taping but was later told not to go into the building. He was told it was related to CM Punk and while the story was not talked about heavily, it was mentioned as one of those things that happened."

#3. Christopher Daniels

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer continued, noting that even Christopher Daniels was barred from AEW Collision.

“Christopher Daniels, who had been working with Matt Sydal as a tag team in Ring of Honor, for whatever reason, same thing happened with him, that he’s not supposed to go on Saturday. And he’s frickin’ Head of Talent Relations." (H/T: WrestleTalk).

#2. Ryan Nemeth

Reports recently alleged that Nemeth and Punk had a brief altercation backstage in light of the former's online comments. This has resulted in many fans believing that the Second City Saint is now throwing his weight around backstage.

According to Dave Meltzer in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, accounts of the altercation vary. Despite this, both accounts claim CM Punk was the one who confronted Ryan Nemeth.

"The story we were told was that Punk came up to Nemeth, as he was (leaning) against the wall in the locker room, brought up the tweet and said, 'Do we have a problem or are we good or do we have to take it outside?"

"The version was, this was aggressive. One person called it ranting like a mad man and another, defending Punk, told us at the time that, 'Punk was handling business like a man, and that all was taken care of and things were settled."

According to some sources who spoke to Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez, CM Punk wasn't involved in barring Ryan Nemeth from AEW Collision despite the interaction.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that there was another altercation between CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth, but refused to elaborate on it.

"So something happened with Punk and Nemeth again, not just the first thing that happened on June 21st, but something else must have happened. And I don't know all the details of what happened. But yeah, I mean, he was the catalyst of it." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

#1. Hangman Page sent home from AEW Collision

CM Punk took a shot at his alleged real-life rival "Hangman" Adam Page after the latest episode of AEW Collision went off the air.

He also took a cheeky dig at The Elite member claiming that Hangman can't move merchandise like him.

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a sign in the crowd]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket and I figured out why the call him Hangman. It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys." [H/T Fightful]

"Hangman" Adam Page was reportedly set to appear backstage at the latest episode of Collision to do a pre-taped interview for the upcoming Dynamite. However, when he arrived in Greensboro, he was told he would have to do the recording elsewhere. This is according to the Wrestling Observer.

