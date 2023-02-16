4 Real-life WWE/AEW couples who broke up

WWE couples like Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair & Montez Ford, and Candice LaRae & Johnny Gargano, hopefully, enjoyed a Valentine's Day filled with love and romance.

On the other side of the promotional divide, AEW couples like Britt Baker & Adam Cole, Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara, and Anna Jay & Jungle Boy hopefully also had the chance to celebrate February 14th.

Despite WWE and AEW both competing to essentially be the best pro wrestling promotion in the world, couples like Charlotte Flair & Andrade El Idolo, "Michin" Mia Yim & Keith Lee, and Rhea Ripley & Buddy Matthews, have managed to tune out the noise and make it through another Valentine's Day despite working for opposing companies.

While a WWE/AEW relationship is most definitely possible, sometimes things don't work out. Here are 4 real-life WWE/AEW couples that are no longer together.

#4. Carmella and Big Bill took to the broadcast team to find love

Long-time partners Carmella and Big Bill (aka Big Cass in WWE) split up in 2018 after various struggles in their relationship.

The two performed alongside each other and Enzo Amore on the company's developmental brand, and both appeared on WWE's main roster as well. However, their careers would soon trend in opposite directions as Carmella's star power grew and Cass' dwindled.

Carmella would go on to appear on Total Divas, become Miss Money in the Bank, and even become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Big Cass, on the other hand, spent a little over two years on WWE's main roster before being released from the company in 2018. However, he has since been signed to AEW, where he is a member of The Firm.

The irony of the situation is that both Carmella and Big Bill are now in relationships with members of their respective promotions' broadcast teams. Carmella is married to Corey Graves, who is a commentator on WWE Raw, and Big Bill is engaged to Lexy Nair, an AEW backstage interviewer.

#3. Bayley and Aaron Solow call off their engagement

Aaron Solow and Bayley

In 2016, Bayley and Aaron Solow got engaged after dating for several years. The two met on the independent circuit years prior to their engagement, which lasted five years.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Pam (Bayley) and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives," he wrote in a statement he posted on Twitter in 2021.

Today, "The Role Model" continues to be a major fixture on WWE television, while Solow is still making a name for himself in AEW as a member of The Factory.

#2. Alexa Bliss and Buddy Matthews remain friends after split.

In 2020, Alexa Bliss confirmed via Twitter that she and Buddy Matthews, known as Buddy Murphy in WWE, had called off their engagement. Although these kinds of situations often turn sour, the two managed to remain friends and support each other despite their separation.

Bliss and Murphy were part of a trio in NXT alongside Wesley Blake. Bliss would go on to become a five-time Women's Champion on the main roster. In contrast, Murphy would become a Cruiserweight Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion during his time on the main roster before his eventual release from the company in 2021.

Murphy/Matthews is currently performing under the AEW banner and is dating another former WWE Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley. Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, is married to singer Ryan Cabrera.

#1. WWE's Gigi Dolin and AEW's Darby Allin are "just not compatible"

Gigi Dolin and Darby Allin

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Gigi Dolin and former TNT Champion Darby Allin were married for just under two years before they announced they were getting divorced.

The couple tied the knot in November 2018 but eventually went their separate ways in August 2020. Four months later, on Vickie Guerrero's podcast, Dolin confirmed that the couple were no longer together.

"With us, we realize we got married really young and really fast. He proposed after dating me for four months. That works for some people but for us, we realized we were not mature enough to handle that label of marriage," she said.

Both Allin and Dolin continue to ascend up the wrestling totem pole. Romantically, Dolin is now dating Zachary Wentz, formerly known as Nash Carter, during his time in NXT before his release from the company.

