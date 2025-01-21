4 reasons why Roman Reigns is a better world champion than Jon Moxley 

Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley are amongst the biggest superstars in the pro wrestling business. The Head of the Table has been the face of WWE for over a decade, while The Death Rider has been the flagbearer of AEW since 2019.

The former Shield stablemates have won several championships in their illustrious careers, including many world championships. The Tribal Chief and The One True King have won six World Championships each in their illustrious careers.

The two stars are exceptional main event talents, who have done a great job whenever they were pushed as the face of their respective brands. However, Reigns might be better than the Purveyor of Violence in some ways when it comes to upholding the prestige of a World Championship.

In this article, let's look at four reasons why Roman Reigns might be a better World Champion than Jon Moxley.

#4. Roman Reigns is a proven box-office attraction

Roman Reigns has been WWE's poster boy for more than a decade. Since his iconic heel turn in 2020, The Tribal Chief has scaled astronomical heights in his career. The fans adore The Head of the Table, who now holds a similar spot to John Cena when he was at his peak.

The Head of the Table has proven to be a massive commercial success for WWE following his heel turn. WWE's market value is at an all-time high, thanks to the brilliant work Reigns did as part of The Bloodline storyline. The Stamford-based promotion witnesses a surge in their ratings whenever Reigns shows up.

While he has done a decent job as a World Champion as well, Jon Moxley's work ethic has often struggled to translate into good ratings. AEW's viewership has remained stuck in a fixed bracket when Moxley has held the promotion's most prestigious title.

AEW's main event scene has appeared more healthy whenever The Purveyor of Violence has been involved in major storylines. Unfortunately, the Jacksonville-based promotion did not attract many new casual fans whenever Moxley was crowned as the top champion.

At the moment, The Death Rider is in the midst of one of the worst title reigns of all time, which has significantly hurt AEW's momentum over the course of the last few months.

#3. Roman Reigns has defeated more memorable opponents

Jon Moxley has held the AEW World Title four times in his career. The Purveyor of Violence has also won the WWE Championship and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship one-time each.

During his six World title reigns, The One True King has successfully defeated the likes of MJF, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and many more. However, the list of the names who bite dust against a World Champion Roman Reigns seems far more impressive.

During his 1316-days-long run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns defeated the likes of John Cena, Edge, Bryan Danielson, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Goldberg, and many more.

All these superstars are mainstream names, who are known worldwide for their exploits in the pro wrestling business. Roman Reigns has slayed several much more recognized individuals during his last title reign, making him a better World Champion than Jon Moxley.

#2. Roman Reigns delivered better promos as World Champion than Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's current AEW World Championship run is the first time he has held the prestigious title while being a heel. All of The Death Rider's previous title reigns came under his babyface persona, which meant that he never got the chance to experiment with his promos.

While he has been excellent on the mic, Jon Moxley does not have that one iconic promo that could define any of his reigns as a World Champion.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has cut a variety of promos as a World Champion. Till 2019, The Head of the Table could not come up with much intriguing material on the mic, as he was bound by the limitations of his babyface persona.

Since turning heel, Reigns' mic work has improved vastly, thanks to the guidance of Paul Heyman. The Head of the Table has many iconic promos in his catalog, which are much more memorable than anything Jon Moxley has said on the microphone.

The Tribal Chief's promo work against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes was top-notch, elevating him to the status of other elite talkers in the business. When we take a look at the past six years, Roman Reigns has been slightly more entertaining on the microphone than his former Shield stablemate.

#1. The Head of the Table has featured in more iconic matches

Roman Reigns' match catalog as a World Champion is second to none. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has also wrestled in several excellent matches while holding the most prestigious title in AEW.

When we compare their past title reigns, The Tribal Chief has featured in far more impressive matchups than The One True King. Roman Reigns' title defenses against Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Sami Zayn in Montreal, and Cody Rhodes in Philadelphia find themselves in the annals of pro wrestling folklore.

The Purveyor of Violence also has some famous victories to his name. His quick win over CM Punk and his triumph against MJF at All Out 2020 remain afresh in the minds of pro wrestling fans. However, The Death Rider's World Title reigns pale in comparison to what The Head of the Table achieved during his time at the top of the card.

