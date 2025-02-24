4 Signs Cope will defeat Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Cope (fka Adam Copeland) will face Jon Moxley with the world title at stake. Could this finally be the end of Moxley's reign of terror?

Since winning the title at WrestleDream by dethroning Bryan Danielson, the Purveyor of Violence has been unstoppable. Despite attempts from stars like Orange Cassidy, 'Hangman' Adam Page, Jay White, and Powerhouse Hobbs, they have all fallen short in their efforts to take down Moxley. The Death Riders have played a huge part in ensuring he stays as champion.

At Revolution, he will be against arguably the biggest threat to his reign in Cope. He has accomplished several things that previous challengers have not and may very well be the one to end this.

#1. Cope has been taking out The Death Riders one by one

The Death Riders have always been a major factor in Jon Moxley's title defenses, as they have constantly interfered in matches. The numbers disadvantage has been overwhelming for several AEW stars.

However, Cope is the only one who has weakened their ranks, as last night on Collision, he took out PAC. Together with the Undisputed Kingdom and Daniel Garcia, he attacked the British star and hit him with a ConChairTo. It’s safe to say that he'll be out of the equation for a while.

Now, only three of their members remain to protect Moxley, and with a few weeks left until the pay-per-view, anything can happen. Adam Copeland could come out and take out another one of them at any moment.

#2. He is the perfect successor to Jon Moxley

The past few AEW World Champions have gone on to have great reigns, regardless of the length of these. It follows that the one to dethrone Jon Moxley should be someone who can go on to be the face of the company.

Cope has proven on several occasions that he can be a fighting champion, and he would be the perfect candidate to be the next world champion. He could bring in a different environment, being not only a major threat but someone with morals, unlike Moxley.

Having him as the world champion would surely change the landscape of the roster and possibly provide a change that both the locker room and the fans alike would enjoy.

#3. The fans are behind The Rated-R Superstar

In this feud, the fans have grown tired of Jon Moxley and The Death Riders' hold on AEW. However, they still hold both the world title and the world trios titles.

At Grand Slam: Australia, The Death Riders won after Mox choked out Cope. The fans were not pleased with the finish, and they rained the arena with boos and NSFW chants.

They have also shown great reactions to all of the Rated-R Superstar's appearances during their weekly shows, and this is a sign that they will be behind him during this world title match at AEW Revolution.

#4. He has gotten the respect of the AEW locker room

Dealing with Jon Moxley means constantly dealing with a numbers disadvantage, courtesy of The Death Riders.

Adam Copeland has dealt with this nicely, as he has gotten the aid of several other members of the locker room. Originally, he began this feud with FTR by his side, and they have gotten the better of the faction on multiple occasions.

He has also found an unlikely ally in Jay White and has gotten assists from the Undisputed Kingdom, Daniel Garcia, and 2.0. This clearly indicates that they support his cause and want him to be the one to put Jon Moxley's reign to an end.

Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW Revolution to see how this all plays out. But many will surely be checking to see whether a new world champion walks out of the arena that night.

