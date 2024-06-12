4 stars who could miss AEW All In 2024

Almost five years after the original All In pay-per-view was independently organized in 2018, AEW presented the 2023 edition of the event in London, England. The show was a massive success for the Jacksonville-based promotion, in terms of revenue, ticket sales, and audience reception.

All Elite Wrestling is scheduled to return to Wembley Stadium this year, on August 25. While not a lot of details are known regarding the card for the pay-per-view, Tony Khan did recently announce that the winners of the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Cup in 2024 would go on to challenge for the AEW World Championship and the AEW Women's Championship respectively. The much-anticipated event will probably feature several other important matches, but a number of top names in the promotion could potentially miss it courtesy of injuries.

As such, let us take a look at four All Elite Wrestling stars who may not appear at All In 2024.

#1: Adam Copeland is out with a fractured tibia

Adam Copeland put his TNT Championship on the line at Double or Nothing 2024 against Malakai Black. While he managed to retain his title against the House of Black leader, The Rated-R Superstar also sustained a fractured tibia while executing an elbow drop from the top of the cage. Copeland, who recently underwent surgery for the injury successfully, would be stripped of the championship as a result.

Although The Ultimate Opportunist recently revealed that his doctor was optimistic about his recovery, such injuries to the tibia generally take a few months to properly heal. Thus, there is a high possibility that Adam Copeland will miss out on the opportunity to perform at All In 2024.

#2: Jamie Hayter has been injured since 2023

Jamie Hayter was last seen in action at Double or Nothing 2023, where she lost the AEW Women's World Championship to Toni Storm. The English star had reportedly been struggling with injuries prior to the pay-per-view, resulting in the unexpectedly short duration of the bout. Since then, fans have been clamoring for the former SWA World Champion to make her comeback to All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Tony Khan revealed that the timetable for Jamie Hayter's return was still pending, although he expressed his interest in having her back on All Elite Wrestling programming as soon as she is cleared. The AEW President's statement seems to suggest the possibility that the 29-year-old star may not be able to return in time for All In 2024.

#3: Eddie Kingston is out with a broken leg

Eddie Kingston was expected to represent Team AEW in the Anarchy in the Arena match against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024. However, he suffered multiple serious injuries on his leg during his No Rope Last Man Standing Match against Gabe Kidd for the NJPW Strong Openweight Title at Resurgence 2024. As a result, the former Continental Champion had to be pulled out of the pay-per-view in Las Vegas and was replaced by Darby Allin.

A recent report disclosed that Kingston is set to undergo surgery for his ACL injury and meniscus tears on July 8. Considering the general recovery timeline entailed by such a procedure, The Mad King may be out of action till 2025, and potentially miss the chance to wrestle at All In 2024.

#4: AEW EVP Kenny Omega has been on the shelf since 2023

Kenny Omega has been missing from the squared circle since last year, revealing to his fans that he was going on an indefinite hiatus due to a life-threatening case of diverticulitis. The Cleaner did return on Dynamite last month to confront The Young Bucks over their assault on Tony Khan. However, Omega's former stable-mates turned on him, with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion suffering a chair shot to the gut from Jack Perry and an EVP Trigger from Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

In one of his last on-screen appearances, Omega informed The Elite that they would face off against Team AEW at Double or Nothing 2024 in an Anarchy in the Arena match.

While engaging with fans on his Twitch stream in May, The Best Bout Machine revealed that he was set to undergo surgery very soon. With only a couple of months left before All In 2024, the possibility of Kenny Omega missing his shot at performing at Wembley once again cannot be dismissed.

It remains to be seen if any of the names discussed above manage to return to AEW in time for the blockbuster pay-per-view in London.

