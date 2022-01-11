5 struggling WWE stars Tony Khan could turn into megastars in AEW

AEW continues to bolster its roster with ex-WWE talent. With the latest batch of WWE releases, it has become such a regular occurrence that the attention immediately turns towards which talent Tony Khan will cherrypick next.

Plenty of ex-WWE stars have already joined AEW. They include the likes of Brodie Lee, Miro, Jox Moxley, Malakai Black, and Chris Jericho. The biggest shockers were arguably Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, whom many thought would be with WWE for the rest of their careers.

Their decision to jump ship has been vindicated as the talents have managed to refresh their characters. There are still plenty of names that could make the move, with expiring contracts and unhappiness within WWE.

Here are 5 struggling WWE Superstars that Tony Khan could possibly turn into megastars.

#5. Cedric Alexander - From WWE to AEW

WWE's booking of Cedric Alexander has been frustrating for the most part. He is one of the most athletically-gifted wrestlers who has put on excellent matches in the cruiserweight division.

Big things were expected of Cedric when he made the jump to the main roster. Joining the Hurt Business felt like a major step that should have catapulted him into superstardom. But aside from a brief run with the RAW Tag Team Championship, the group broke up prematurely and he has floundered ever since.

Alexander has often been an afterthought and it certainly feels like AEW can give him a fairer shot at showcasing his true abilities. With his high-flying style, he will fit right in with Tony Khan's roster.

Edited by Vishal Kataria