5 AEW Revolution matches teased on Dynamite (12 February, 2025)

AEW will break new ground this week with its upcoming television special, Grand Slam Australia, set to mark the company's debut in the Land Down Under. Next month, All Elite Wrestling will host this year's edition of one of its recurring annual pay-per-views, Revolution, in Los Angeles, California.

Days ahead of charting new international waters, the Tony Khan-led promotion hosted this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite in Austin, Texas. While the program continued to build for Grand Slam in Brisbane, it may have also witnessed the seeds being planted for several high-stakes matchups for Revolution 2025.

Let us take a look at five such potential bouts.

#1: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole for the TNT Title

The Undisputed Kingdom, represented by Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly, attempted to unseat Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Titles this week on Dynamite. The violent heel faction came away with the victory after Yuta delivered an illegal low blow on O'Reilly.

Trending

The champions kept up their assault on the former Undisputed Era members until Daniel Garcia and 2point0 arrived to make the save. The Red Death has shared the ring with Adam Cole and his teammates a few times over the past weeks - he even defended his TNT Title against O'Reilly in a Triple Threat match also featuring Lee Moriarty.

Cole already holds one victory against Garcia from their 2023 Dynamite match in St. Louis, Missouri. The Panama City Playboy could therefore challenge the 26-year-old to a TNT Championship match at Revolution 2025 and try to win his first singles title in All Elite Wrestling.

#2: Willow Nightingale vs. Marina Shafir

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has kept his title locked up in a briefcase since he won it - one that is seen to be shackled to Marina Shafir's arm on television. Unfortunately for Mox, his rivals Adam Copeland and Jay White ambushed the two backstage and stole the aforementioned briefcase from The Problem this week on Dynamite.

Later in the night, the Death Riders members violently interrupted Renee Paquette's interview with Willow Nightingale, with Shafir attacking the former TBS Champion before The One True King issued an ominous warning to Cope. The Babe with the Power previously tangled with Marina to help Orange Cassidy at Full Gear 2024, and once again during the show-ending brawl at Rampage: New Year's Smash 2024.

Expand Tweet

A one-on-one showdown between Nightingale and Shafir seems to be imminent, and AEW could finally pull the trigger on it at Revolution next month.

#3: Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

Megan Bayne made her much-anticipated AEW debut as a surprise participant in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match held on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. She later made her singles debut on television with a dominant win over Hyena Hera on Collision. The Megasus then made headlines after attacking Thunder Rosa on the heels of La Mera Mera's match with Penelope Ford last Saturday.

This week on Dynamite, Bayne comfortably defeated Maya World and had a brief stare-down with Kris Statlander before the latter's match against Ford. Born Again Kristen had locked horns with Megan in the Gauntlet bout, and they could go toe-to-toe soon after Bayne ambushed Statlander this Wednesday just like she had done to Rosa.

Expand Tweet

If AEW wants to give Megan Bayne a strong push, then pitting her against two former champions ought to work wonders for her credibility. To that end, the company could book The Greek Goddess to battle Thunder Rosa at Grand Slam Australia, and then Kris Statlander in her PPV debut at Revolution 2025.

#4: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Murder Machines

The Hurt Syndicate shocked fans last month when Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin dethroned Private Party for the World Tag Team Titles. The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence now have their first championship defense in the books after their win over The Gunns on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Syndicate's victory celebration after the bout would be interrupted by the arrival of Brian Cage and Lance Archer. The Murder Machines, as the duo are referred to, mockingly applauded Lashley and Benjamin from the entrance ramp. It appears that the Don Callis Family members are eyeing tag team gold, and they could collide with the former WWE Superstars next month at Revolution.

#5: Hangman Page vs. MJF

For the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been teasing a blockbuster singles feud between Adam Page and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The two men came face-to-face on three occasions previously, albeit without any physicality breaking out.

That changed on the February 12 episode of Dynamite, after MJF called out The Cowboy for his recent actions and indecision, and vowed to regain his Triple B before the latter. This led to Page disrupting Friedman's post-match assault on Dustin Rhodes, sparking off a huge brawl between the former AEW World Champions.

Expand Tweet

MJF and Page last wrestled each other in a singles setting on Dynamite: Thanksgiving Eve 2019. Both stars have grown by magnitudes over the years, and fans seem incredibly excited about a feud between the two. This could therefore result in The Hangman being booked to take on The Wolf of Wrestling at Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback