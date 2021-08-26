"I got some old scores to settle" - 5 AEW stars CM Punk has a history with

CM Punk's AEW debut was an unquestionably legendary moment in professional wrestling history. Everything about the scene was surreal from the molten hot crowd to his emotional reaction and his heartfelt speech. The latter seemed to allude to what would come from his time with All Elite Wrestling.

Not only will Punk compete with the young talent, but he said he had some old scores to settle.

There are various AEW stars that have a past with CM Punk. From his time on the independent scene to WWE, many competitors in the promotion have shared the ring as opponents or partners with the former WWE Champion.

Whether the past issues were about the business or personal, there is plenty of potential for what is to transpire after Punk's transformative debut.

With CM Punk's Dynamite debut and his All Out showdown with Darby Allin on the horizon, it will be quite intriguing to see what the future holds. In this article, let's take a look at the five AEW stars that CM Punk has history with and an old score to settle with.

#5. Christian Cage - AEW

During his WWE career, CM Punk had quite a few legends that he faced and had major matches with. Despite spending several years in the company together, Christian Cage didn't have many matches against the Voice of the Voiceless. The two men have faced each other on SmackDown twice and once on Raw, with Punk coming out on top each time.

Their last meeting with each other on Raw in 2012 led to Christian being taken out of action with an injury and missing WrestleMania 28. This can be a catalyst for a reigniting of animosity with CM Punk. Christian Cage is coming off the heels of the biggest win of his time at AEW, defeating Kenny Omega to win the IMPACT World Championship on the debut episode of Rampage.

Another issue might be Christian having some jealousy towards CM Punk for his introduction to All Elite Wrestling. Ahead of AEW Revolution, the company hyped Christian Cage as the biggest signing in the promotion's history. This led to many fans feeling underwhelmed when it was revealed as the former WWE superstar.

However, AEW did a much better job of teasing without overhyping for CM Punk's debut. Christian Cage may feel that Punk has taken the attention off of him and become the biggest signing in company history. This point of contention will lead to some compelling promos and a high profile matchup.

