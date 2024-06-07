5 AEW stars who are frustrated with their booking

AEW recently celebrated its five-year anniversary in Las Vegas with the 2024 edition of Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The event presented several top-tier matches, crowning new champions and initiating new storylines that were further developed in the following episode of Dynamite.

Although the Jacksonville-based promotion boasts a stacked roster with unlimited potential and multiple new high-profile arrivals, several major names have voiced their dissatisfaction with the way have been handled in AEW.

Let us take a look at five All Elite Wrestling stars who are frustrated with their booking in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

#1. Wardlow has lost a lot of his shine in AEW

Last month, a fan posted a clip of the audience in the T-Mobile Arena chanting Wardlow's name during Double or Nothing 2022. Mr. Mayhem reacted to the video by thanking his admirers for their constant support over the past couple of years, in the course of which the former TNT Champion has arguably lost a lot of his momentum.

Once a massively popular babyface with an undeniable crowd connection, Wardlow has recently been relegated to a henchman for The Undisputed Kingdom.

Furthermore, the 36-year-old star has been away from action since failing to beat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Big Business. Tony Khan's utilization of Wardlow compared to two years ago leaves much to be desired, as The War Dog himself has seemingly suggested.

#2. Ricky Starks' recent booking has been absolutely questionable

Despite winning the admiration of fans, Ricky Starks seems to frequently find himself in creative ruts in AEW. The Absolute was slotted into a tag team with Big Bill last year, and the duo briefly held the World Tag Team Titles before losing the belts to Darby Allin and Sting in February 2024.

Since then, Starks has wrestled in All Elite Wrestling only once this year and has been away from the squared circle since March despite claiming not to have been injured during his match against Top Flight.

The former FTW Champion has been outspoken in his desire to return to AEW programming and work on something substantial, but his absence from weekly television has been a regular point of criticism among fans.

#3. Kamille seemingly lashed out at AEW over not being used

It was reported by Fightful Select in April that former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille had signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. Surprisingly, however, she has not competed in the promotion since then.

Recently, a fan interacted with Kamille regarding her in-ring absence, prompting the North Carolina native to seemingly fire a major shot at AEW in a now-deleted tweet.

Although the women's division of All Elite Wrestling is thriving currently, a star of Kamille's stature could potentially bring additional eyes to the company's product. Furthermore, she has not wrestled since November last year, making her frustration over not being booked an understandable one.

#4. Kip Sabian has not been utilized properly in AEW

Kip Sabian was last seen in action on the March 6, 2024, episode of Rampage, unsuccessfully teaming with The Butcher against the now-dissolved pairing of Trent Beretta and Orange Cassidy. Despite being an AEW original, Sabian has not been utilized consistently on television over the years.

This has not escaped the notice of the English star, who recently took to X/Twitter to share a clip of an old promo. The caption of his tweet suggested a degree of disappointment over not being involved in a proper program since his 2023 feud with Orange Cassidy. The star also echoed fans in their wish to see him compete at All In 2024.

#5. Saraya has addressed her AEW booking on social media

In April this year, Saraya took to X/Twitter to seemingly voice her grievance over having wrestled only two tag team matches in 2024. Eventually, The Anti-Diva was booked in another tag bout alongside Harley Cameron against Mariah May and Toni Storm.

This led to a singles match between Saraya and May on the May 29 episode of Dynamite, but the match was ultimately postponed to the following week.

Saraya liked a fan tweet about her match against Mariah May being cut from Dynamite, seemingly airing her frustration over the decision. The gesture follows in light of her recent booking in the promotion, which has been lackluster overall.

Saraya's singles bout against The Glamour did take place on Dynamite this week, however, with the former Divas Champion winning via submission.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will course-correct his creative usage of the wrestlers discussed above.

