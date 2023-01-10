5 AEW stars who may come back to WWE following Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon has yet again set the wrestling news cycle alight, seemingly coming out of retirement less than a year after stepping down as CEO. But with the patriarch of modern-day wrestling nudging his way back to WWE, could some AEW stars jump back?

Continue reading as we speculate which five AEW stars are likely to return to WWE, with Vince McMahon being involved with the promotion again.

#5 Ruby Soho could return to reunite with Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan (Left), Ruby Soho (Center), Sarah Logan (Right) as the Riott Squad.

While Vince McMahon reportedly won't be involved in the creative process of WWE at this stage, his return might signal a sense of re-establishment for some. Ruby Soho and the Riott Squad might not have been a top stable, but the three were well-received by fans online. With Triple H leading creative and Vince back in the corporate seat, could the Riott Squad prevail?

It's currently unclear when exactly Soho's AEW contract is set to expire, but after Morgan's successful run in WWE, could The Runaway opt to jump back to her former promotion? Her booking in AEW has been poorly received online, resulting in many clamoring for the star to return.

#4 CM Punk might have burnt bridges with AEW after the infamous Brawl Out incident

While there have been numerous rumors about the exact state of CM Punk's status with AEW, many fans have been calling for the star to return to WWE. With his colorful history with Vince McMahon, the Straight Edge star's return to the promotion could result in some interesting storytelling.

However, recent weeks have shown a change in online perception of CM Punk, especially after Dax Harwood began telling far more favorable stories about the former AEW World Champion. But, has the damage already been done, or will Punk somehow remain with AEW despite all the claims that his time is up with the promotion?

#3 Christian Cage could return to WWE to rejoin Edge and have one last monster run

Christian (Left) and Edge (Right) with the WWF World Tag Team Championships.

Christian Cage's AEW debut was initially well-received, especially since he had recently come out of a long retirement. While he enjoyed a massive push, even winning the IMPACT World Championship off of Kenny Omega, he soon became less interesting after managing Jungle Boy Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. However, he eventually betrayed Jungle Boy and supported Luchasaurus in a heel turn.

While there seemed to be an interesting rivalry between Cage and Jack Perry, the feud is seemingly over and Jungle Boy has already moved on. Christian might be able to do a lot more backstage in AEW but hasn't had the popularity he had under Vince McMahon since his initial retirement.

#2 Andrade El Idolo might already be on his way back to WWE regardless of Vince McMahon

Fans online have often praised the in-ring prowess of Andrade El Idolo, who was seen as a top name in AEW from the moment he debuted. With Chavo Guerrero at his side, the star seemed to be a main eventer in the making. But even a major feud with Cody Rhodes didn't elevate him, and his stable seemed to drag him down even further.

Andrade seemingly believes the same thing, as his brief backstage scuffle with Sammy Guevara was rumoredly so that he could be fired from AEW. Since Charlotte Flair – his real-life wife – is a prominent star, few believe that Vince McMahon's inclusion could hinder him from returning to WWE to be at her side. Some fans are also hoping to see him possibly recreate his well-received NXT run on the main roster under Triple H.

1. Bryan Danielson and Vince McMahon share a close bond that could convince The American Dragon to jump back

Bryan Danielson (Left) and Vince McMahon (Right) during an on-screen feud in WWE.

According to Alex McCarthy via TalkSports, Bryan Danielson had some sentimental things to say about Vince McMahon in a letter penned shortly after departing for AEW. The American Dragon notably wished that more people could see Vince as he does, signaling their deep friendship.

Bryan Danielson's AEW debut was very shocking, especially since both he and Adam Cole jumped to the promotion on the same night. The double debut put both men in quite an interesting position, with The American Dragon being far better booked in comparison. While Danielson could be enjoying his time with the younger wrestlers, could he return to WWE?

