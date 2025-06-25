5 AEW stars we might not see for the rest of 2025

2025 has reached its midway mark, and AEW has remained in a good position within the wrestling world. They have showcased several incredible matches and have put on some stellar shows that have taken over the internet.

Unfortunately, it is a given fact that with their big roster, not everyone will get TV time. Several major stars have remained staples on the promotion and have constantly been featured on their shows. Others have gotten great traction and are being given more exposure. However, the fact of the matter is, not everyone will be given the spotlight.

More than a few top stars are dealing with health issues and have other major reasons for being absent from TV.

Here are some individuals who may not be seen in AEW for the rest of the year.

#1. Buddy Matthews

Earlier in the year, Buddy Matthews got a major push as he was one of the stars featured at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. He challenged Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship that night.

However, he injured his ankle just before the match started. He ended up finishing his bout, but he has not been seen on TV since then. Matthews recently revealed during an Instagram Live that his ankle has not been healing as expected.

He believed that he could have been back in the ring around, but he hadn't recovered as expected and had no mobility. This lessens his chances of being in a good enough condition to wrestle anytime soon. If nothing changes anytime soon, fans may not see the Hounds of Hell member in the ring till next year.

#2. Britt Baker

Britt Baker made her return to AEW last year at Forbidden Door. She then began a feud with Mercedes Moné that concluded at All In last year. She went on another short hiatus and has been inactive in the promotion. Her last match was in November last year against Penelope Ford.

There has been no concise explanation regarding her absence from the company. She is not on her way out, as her contract is reportedly up until 2026, and she has not been in talks of any sort with WWE.

However, it doesn't look like the situation will change anytime soon, and Baker may remain benched for the rest of the year. It remains to be seen if she'll get a run in 2026, considering how it will now be her contract year.

#3. Killswitch (FKA Luchasaurus)

Killswtich (FKA Luchasaurus) has not been seen in AEW for around ten months. He was last seen at last year's edition of All In when he competed in two matches that night, including the Casino Gauntlet match.

His absence has been due to health issues, as he had a health scare due to pneumonia and had to be hospitalized. Earlier this month, it was reported that he was now cleared and ready for in-ring action.

However, there has been no news regarding his booking, and The Patriarchy has been operating without him. As of now, a storyline featuring the dissension between Christian Cage and Nick Wayne is in the works. It is still unclear whether Killswitch's omission from this is due to his recent health issues, or whether they are still unclear of his role. This may be the case for the rest of the year.

#4. Kamille

Kamille is one of the top stars on the roster who has had questionable booking over the past year. She came in as Mercedes Moné's muscle, but, eventually, overstayed her welcome, and The CEO fired her for not doing her job well. It seemed as if a feud between them was brewing, but AEW did not pull the trigger on this. She has not been seen on TV since November.

For a free agent that was sought after, this is an undesirable situation for The Brickhouse. It was reported earlier this month that Tony Khan split the two as he felt that things weren't working out.

Kamille has found some success outside of AEW, as she was featured in the Queen of the Ring movie, and she has landed a role in a major Amazon Prime project.

#5. Keith Lee has not been seen in AEW in almost 18 months

Keith Lee's status has remained a major question mark over the past year and a half. He was last seen in the ring in December 2023 and was scheduled to compete at Worlds End that month. But his match was cancelled due to health issues, and he has remained on a hiatus since then.

There have been no information about the specifics of the situation, and to this day, there has yet to be a timeline on his potential return to the ring. This may mean that The Limitless One will continue to be away from AEW indefinitely.

Fans of these top stars are not happy with their situation, but unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there will be changes anytime soon. In the meantime, other stars have stepped up and have been greatly showcased on TV. AEW seems to be in good hands for the time being.

