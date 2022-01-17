5 AEW stars Paul Heyman would be the perfect manager for

AEW utilizes several managers, ranging from veteran wrestlers like Arn Anderson to charismatic mouthpieces like Alex Abrahantes. But no one can hold a candle to Paul Heyman, arguably the best manager in all of professional wrestling right now.

In WWE, Paul Heyman's involvement has greatly boosted the careers of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The former ECW owner also has a history of pushing young talent and managing world champions such as Rob Van Dam, Big Show, Kurt Angle, and CM Punk.

Heyman is currently in the middle of the top storyline in WWE, caught in a rivalry between Lesnar and Reigns. While it's unlikely that he'll switch allegiances at this point in his career, it's interesting to imagine a scenario where Heyman gets involved with Tony Khan's company.

His experience and knowledge of the wrestling industry would be beneficial to the promotion's rosters. Here are five AEW wrestlers Paul Heyman would be the perfect manager for.

#5. AEW star Wardlow

Wardlow is growing into a star before our eyes. His powerbomb symphony is catching on with fans, and they are itching to see him turn against MJF. It's only a matter of time before he turns into a popular babyface. Last week on Dynamite, Mr. Mayhem dominated CM Punk but lost to a lucky roll-up. It was clear that momentum was on his side despite the loss.

Imagine a pairing between Wardlow and Heyman. Heyman can cover for Wardlow's mic skills while hyping his monstrous qualities. It'd be best to elevate Wardlow by letting him get the rub of being a Paul Heyman guy. If that doesn't happen in AEW, don't be surprised if WWE tries to make it a reality instead.

