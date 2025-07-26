5 AEW stars who could retire legends in the future

AEW has a solid roster. The Jacksonville-based promotion has a great combination of talented young stars and seasoned veterans.In the past six years, pro wrestling legends like Sting and Christopher Daniels have wrestled in their final matches in the Tony Khan-led company. While Sting had an incredible tag team classic against The Young Bucks, Daniels put over Hangman Page in his farewell bout.The tradition of veterans giving the rub to younger stars in their last-ever bout in the squared circle has continued in All Elite Wrestling. In the coming few years, many homegrown AEW talents could cement their legacy by sending some specific pro wrestling veterans into the sunset.In this article, let's look at five AEW stars who could retire pro wrestling legends.#5. Jack Perry could conclude his story with Christian CageChristian Cage was a mentor to Jack Perry during his initial run in All Elite Wrestling. However, The Patriarch turned his back on his ally in 2022 to kick off his iconic heel run.The story that began with Cage turning on Perry could culminate with a final match between the two stars. However, the roles could be reversed this time as The Scapegoat might be the heel.Meanwhile, Captain Charisma could be babyface veteran in this feud. The two stars could be involved in a compelling storyline where the former WWE star could try to bring Perry back to the good side.Christian Cage could feel regretful about what he did to Jack Perry in the past, and he could ask the 28-year-old star to reunite Jurassic Express for one last time.Jack Perry, however, could refuse to align himself with his former mentor, as he might not have forgotten how Christian Cage punished him during their 2022 feud. Ultimately, the two stars could face off in a final match, where Perry could defeat the Fatherly Figure to end his illustrious career.It could be a satisfying end to Christian Cage's character arc in AEW.#4. Hangman Page could retire Dustin RhodesDustin Rhodes is one of the most respected legends in All Elite Wrestling. Since his arrival in 2019, The Natural has been a valuable asset to the promotion, both inside and outside the ring.Earlier this year, the reigning TNT Champion revealed that he would wrestle his final-ever pro wrestling match in AEW. Once he is ready to ride off into the sunset, Dustin Rhodes could go head-to-head with the biggest babyface in AEW, Hangman Page.Cody Rhodes would have ideally been the best choice to help his brother hang up his boots if he were still a part of AEW. Since The American Nightmare is no longer in the company, Tony Khan could pit Hangman Page against The Natural in his retirement match.Participating in a competitive contest with the face of the company would be the perfect way for Dustin Rhodes to ride off into the sunset. If Hangman manages to hold on to the AEW World Title by then, Dustin's retirement bout could be for the coveted title.#3. Big Bill could wrestle Chris Jericho in the latter's final AEW matchChris Jericho is an AEW legend. The Lionheart was one of the biggest reasons why fans decided to give All Elite Wrestling a try during its initial years.As the first-ever AEW World Champion, Jericho's name will forever be associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion. At the age of 54, The Learning Tree only has a limited amount of time left in the squared circle.It would be a major honor for any star to retire a legend like Chris Jericho. Interestingly, one of Jericho's own disciples could turn out to be his final opponent in his career.Big Bill is one of the most talented stars on the AEW roster. The gigantic star is a great in-ring performer who has proven to be equally versatile when it comes to character work. Despite being over with the fans, Bill has never gotten a proper run as a singles star.Chris Jericho could choose to have his last bout against The Redwood. The Learning Tree could put over the seven-foot-tall star in this contest to establish Bill as a major star in AEW.Mr. Y2J would be able to silence his critics by giving the rub to a deserving talent in his final match. Big Bill would instantly become a credible singles talent once he brings an end to his mentor's career.#2. Bobby Lashley could battle Powerhouse Hobbs in his farewell boutBobby Lashley arrived in AEW in October 2024. Since then, Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate have been one of the most entertaining parts of AEW programming.Earlier this year, MVP revealed that he, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley are planning to retire in AEW in the &quot;very near future.&quot; At the age of 49, The Dominator might only have a few years left in the tank.Considering how illustrious his singles career has been, Bobby Lashley deserves to conclude his pro wrestling run in a memorable way. A full-fledged rivalry with Powerhouse Hobbs could be an exciting idea for Lashley's final storyline in pro wrestling.The Monstar is one of the most impressive homegrown AEW talents, who has continued to better himself from time to time. The former TNT Champion has an intimidating presence in the squared circle, something that is often associated with Bobby Lashley himself.After concluding his story with The Hurt Syndicate, The All Mighty could choose to wrestle his farewell match against The Monstar. It could be a clash of two generations, where the former WWE Champion could pass the torch to Powerhouse Hobbs.#1. MJF could cement himself as a legendary heel by retiring CopeCope [fka Edge] was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2011. However, The Rated-R Superstar returned to pro wrestling in 2020, before making his AEW debut in October 2023.While he has had an excellent run since returning to the squared circle, the clock is ticking for Cope to wrap up his legendary career. While many fans would want Cope to retire alongside Christian Cage, The Ultimate Opportunist should ideally wrestle his final bout against MJF.The Rated-R Superstar has been accused of stealing the spotlight from younger talents since his 2020 return. However, Cope could hit back at the naysayers by taking a loss against MJF in his final match.The Salt of the Earth has risen as one of the most despicable heels of the modern era. Interestingly, Cope happens to be one of the most hated pro wrestling villains of all time.A clash between the two masterminds could see MJF stoop to new lows. The Salt of the Earth could do everything in his power to break apart the veteran, both physically and psychologically.However, Cope's years of experience could help him give a solid fight to The Devil. Ultimately, MJF could defeat The Master Manipulator in his final bout to solidify himself as the biggest villain in the business.