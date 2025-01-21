5 AEW stars Seth Rollins needs to face before he retires

Seth Rollins has been a mainstay in WWE for a long time. The Visionary has been a main-event player ever since he became a major hit after The Shield's debut. Seth has accomplished almost everything in WWE and has fought nearly everyone inside the ring.

Addressing his retirement on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast recently, Rollins stated that he still has a couple of years left in him. According to the 38-year-old, his schedule is not as hectic as it used to be. Hence, he has planned to give a couple more years to his profession before he completely shifts his focus to spending time with his family.

While The Visionary has faced nearly everyone in WWE, there are some people in AEW he should lock horns with once before he walks off into the sunset.

Here are five AEW stars who Seth Rollins needs to face before he hangs up his wrestling boots:

#5. Seth Rollins' former Shield brother Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose)

Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose) and Seth Rollins share a lot of history. They came into the main roster together as a part of The Shield. They had a fantastic ride with Roman Reigns until Rollins became ambitious and stabbed his "brothers" in the back.

While the betrayal was tough on both Reigns and the erstwhile Dean Ambrose, The Purveyor of Violence had a hard time dealing with it, and this is why he started to resent Rollins a lot more. The OTC was on his quest to become world champion, while the erstwhile Ambrose kept thinking about how to seek revenge on The Messiah.

The former stablemates later feuded and had numerous matches. However, they haven't faced each other since Moxley departed from WWE. It will be incredibly unfair if Seth retires without having one last match with his former Shield 'brother.'

#4. MJF

Seth Rollins is currently a babyface in WWE, but he made himself a main-event player in the promotion during his stint as a heel. If The Visionary had never turned heel and attacked his Shield brothers, it's hard to imagine what his career trajectory might have been. Therefore, it would not be an overstatement to say he is one of the best heels in the wrestling business.

Another person who has made a name for himself by playing a negative character over the years is AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF). The Wolf of Wrestling is so good at playing heel that he often blurs the line between kayfabe and reality. An in-ring encounter between two of the best heels in the business is bound to bring a crazy level of excitement and thrill.

#3. Will Opsreay

At WWE Stomping Grounds in 2019, Seth Rollins faced Baron Corbin in a No Countout, No DQ Match for the Universal Title. However, the match proved to be a disappointing affair. To defend himself and the match, The Visionary took to X (Twitter) to proclaim himself as the best wrestler alive and dared anyone to prove him wrong.

The post caught Will Ospreay's attention. The Aerial Assassin replied that he'd wrestled more matches than Seth in 2019. This led to the beginning of an online war between the two stars. The two exchanged nasty blows online, but the beef eventually settled down after some time. They even acknowledged each other later.

Rollins later stated that The Aerial Assassin is one of the best in the business and vice versa. A match between these two stars has the potential to blow the roof off the arena.

#2. Kenny Omega

Seth Rollins and Kenny Omega are top stars in their respective promotions. They worked together in Ring of Honor for a short period in the past.

The two stars have nothing but respect for each other. In December 2022, The Cleaner praised The Revolutionary and declared the latter a future Hall of Famer. Meanwhile, in December 2018, Seth alluded to the AEW star as one of the best wrestlers in the world and expressed his interest in facing The Best Bout Machine during an interview with The Show on Rock 105.3.

Omega also stated the same during his Twitch stream in March 2019.

#1. Buddy Matthews

Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) were tag team partners in WWE in 2020. They even won the RAW Tag Team Championship that year. However, the unlikely alliance ended in October 2020 after the erstwhile Buddy Murphy attacked The Revolutionary.

In May 2023, Seth Rollins recreated Shawn Michaels and Melina's hilarious ringside moment with Buddy's real-life partner, Rhea Ripley.

There are no hard feelings between the two stars, but fans will love to still see them battle inside the ring.

