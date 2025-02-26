5 AEW stars who could shock the world at Revolution

AEW Revolution is happening in just 11 days, and the match card for the show is shaping up nicely with several of the biggest names on the roster scheduled to appear. With a show of this caliber, there are sure to be some surprises.

Ad

This will be the first pay-per-view of the year for the promotion, but the expectations for this are high as early as now. Last year's edition of the show was trending worldwide as this ended with Sting's incredible retirement match against The Young Bucks.

AEW will undoubtedly have some surprises in store for this year's show. Although several outcomes may be predictable, could the promotion throw a curveball to the fans and book some upsets? Below are some possible shockers for Revolution.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

#1. Mariah May could put Toni Storm's title reign to a swift end

At Grand Slam: Australia, Toni Storm exacted her revenge on Mariah May. She not only won in front of her home crowd but also ended The Glamour's 174-day reign, becoming a four-time AEW Women's World Champion.

A few days ago on Collision, Mariah blindsided the Timeless One as she was walking backstage during the show. May then issued a challenge for a rematch at Revolution in what would be their "Hollywood Ending." This was then made official by the promotion.

Ad

Ad

AEW could pull off an upset and put a premature end to Toni Storm's title reign, which would become the shortest in history, surpassing Hikaru Shida's reign of 25 days. However, this may be done to set up one final match on a stage as big as All In, where Toni could reclaim the title for good. It’s safe to say many would be baffled by this decision if this becomes a reality.

Ad

#2. Kenny Omega could lose in his AEW pay-per-view return

Since his return to wrestling, Kenny Omega has been undefeated, with three wins under his belt. At AEW Revolution, he'll challenge the International Champion for the title. His opponent has yet to be determined, as tomorrow night on Dynamite, Konosuke Takeshita and Orange Cassidy will clash for the title. The winner of that match will face Omega at the pay-per-view.

Ad

The Best Bout Machine has been on a roll since his return, and the fan support has been overwhelming. It seems more likely that it'll be The Alpha who will go on to Revolution, and this would be a continuation of their brewing rivalry. Takeshita could pull off an upset and become the first person to defeat Kenny since his return to the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The most likely way he could do this is through another interference from Don Callis and his family. There is a possibility that Omega could put over Takeshita with a clean victory, but this seems unlikely seeing as The Cleaner has all the momentum. Such an outcome could pave the way for another match between them later in the year.

#3. Momo Watanabe could be the one to dethrone Mercedes Moné

At Wrestle Dynasty, Momo Watanabe won the International Women's Cup, defeating competitors such as Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Persephone. This victory not only secured her the tournament title but also earned her a future title shot from any promotion of her choice.

Ad

She made her choice last week on Dynamite, as she wished to challenge Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship at Revolution. The CEO's reign has lasted 275 days, and she remains undefeated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watanabe could shock the world and be the one to derail the Moné Train. Mercedes has enjoyed a dominant title reign, defeating notable opponents like Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida during her time as champion, and she may face her biggest challenge yet in the STARDOM star.

#4. 'Hangman' Adam Page could lose via unexpected betrayal

At AEW Revolution, a long-awaited high-intensity match between 'Hangman' Adam Page and MJF is booked. This will be their first time being in a direct feud, despite showing animosity towards one another for years.

Ad

Friedman has used Page's past actions against him, questioning why he's been given a free pass for all the "crimes" he has done over the past year, including burning down Swerve Strickland's home and putting Christopher Daniels into retirement.

Ad

Hangman could go overboard at the pay-per-view and try to take out MJF for good. Similar to his actions last week on AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels could intervene to stop him. Out of desperation, he could end up taking out Page, costing him the match. This could be the only way he saves his friend from himself, even if that means having him suffer a loss from one of his bitter rivals.

Ad

#5. Jay White could cost Cope the AEW World Championship

Cope (fka Adam Copeland) and Jay White have formed an interesting partnership as they share a similar goal, to take down Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. However, they have recently found themselves constantly at a numbers disadvantage as the two of them are taking on all five members of the group. This even played a part in their loss at Grand Slam: Australia.

Ad

The Switchblade might grow tired of simply being a "sidekick" and could go into business for himself. He has always been a heel, and he could stab the Rated-R Superstar in the back when it matters. This may be the case so that he'll be the one to bring Jon Moxley's reign to an end, and nobody else.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for the fans, this would mean that Moxley's reign would go on, and The Death Riders would continue their hold on the world title. However, this could lead to a push for Jay White toward the AEW World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback