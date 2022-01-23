5 AEW stars trained by WWE Hall of Famers

Besides WWE, there's no doubt AEW currently has one of the most skilled rosters in the wrestling business. The continual stream of World Wrestling Entertainment megastars jumping ship to AEW is yet another testament to how fast Tony Khan's organization is growing as a competitor to WWE. Furthermore, there are frequent instances of wrestlers from both promotions taking digs at each other, both in a friendly and less-than-friendly way.

However, many wrestlers of these competitive brands have ties to each other. Fans will be surprised to learn that some homegrown AEW stars were trained by WWE Hall of Famers. This adds another layer to the complex nature of the wrestling industry. While AEW seems interested in building its roster of homegrown stars from the ground up, guidance from established veterans helps.

It's good to see that future AEW stars are trained by wrestlers of such esteem. Here are five All Elite wrestlers trained by WWE Hall of Famers.

#5. Bryan Danielson was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

Bryan Danielson was arguably the biggest AEW signing of 2021. Tony Khan pulled a masterstroke by acquiring one of the most coveted wrestlers from WWE, which massively boosted AEW's brand image. Even hardcore fans of Vince McMahon's promotion were forced to admit that AEW had risen as a serious competitor.

According to Bryan's official Wikipedia page, Shawn Michaels is mentioned as one of his trainers. The former WWE Superstar was also trained by Rudy Boy Gonzalez and was a part of the Texas Wrestling Academy.

Training with a Hall of Famer like Shawn Michaels certainly shows, given that Bryan Danielson has come a long way. His most recent feud against Hangman Adam Page is evidence enough of his capabilities. The 60-minute bout Bryan had with Page has already been hailed as one of the greatest fights in AEW history.

With the heritage that Danielson is building for himself, it's safe to say that he's currently in the prime of his career. Fans will remember his younger days fondly, which molded him under the tutelage of Shawn Michaels to be who he is today.

