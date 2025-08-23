5 AEW Stars Who Can't Afford to Lose at Forbidden Door 2025

AEW and NJPW are set to host this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view at The O2 arena in London. The event will feature stars from multiple promotions, including the Jacksonville-based company, CMLL, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and STARDOM.

As far as the bouts are concerned, Tony Khan has made sure fans get a packed card for the event, with multiple title matches, along with an intense grudge battle that will play out in a steel cage. Since the stakes are high, it becomes essential which stars go over in their respective matches to keep the storylines advancing in the best way possible.

With that said, let's look at five AEW stars competing at Forbidden Door who cannot afford to lose their match.

#5 & #4. FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood must win the AEW Tag Title

The Hurt Syndicate has had a stronghold on the AEW Tag Team Championship since January. While their run has been a dominant one, the group has been subject to criticism around holding the title hostage and being somewhat responsible for stagnation in the promotion's tag team division.

As a result, they should drop the championship at Forbidden Door when they face Brodido and FTR in a Three-Way match. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood should be the team that defeats Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

FTR is one of the best tag teams in the world right now and has enjoyed a wave of momentum in Tony Khan's promotion after betraying Adam Copeland and turning heel at Dynasty earlier this year. Moreover, fans will be excited at the prospect of Harwood and Wheeler facing off against friend-turned-enemy Adam Copeland and Christian Cage for the title down the line.

#3 & #2. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage

Ever since Cope returned at All In to save Christian Cage from FTR and Nick Wayne, rumors have swirled around the legendary tag team reuniting for good and going on a run together in All Elite Wrestling.

Those rumors finally came true last week on Dynamite when it was confirmed that the duo will be tagging together for the first time in 14 years to take on Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne, with the latter being replaced by Luchasauras due to injury.

It goes without saying that the legendary duo has to be on the winning side at Forbidden Door. Tony Khan can't afford to have them lose in their first match back together, which would jeopardize the momentum and the buzz created by their reunion.

#1. Hangman Page

It's been just over a month since Hangman Page dethroned Jon Moxley to become AEW World Champion for the second time in his career. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has since successfully defended his title once against the Purveyor of Violence. Hangman now faces a tough challenge for his next defense at Forbidden Door against challenger MJF.

That said, Tony Khan must ensure he continues to establish Page as his top star by having him retain the title at the cross-promotion pay-per-view. The Jacksonville-based company needs a face champion to lead it into the next phase, and for now, Hangman is the right star to guide the promotion into the future.

