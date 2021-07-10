5 AEW stars who could win a title before the end of 2021

AEW has done an exceptional job of establishing their titles as important and prestigious since their inception. The AEW World Championship has only been held by three men with each champion leaving their own legacy. Chris Jericho was the first champion and a marketable, known name to introduce their main title. Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega have each elevated the title from that point on.

The TNT Championship has been a welcome addition to the wrestlers having a new goal to aim for. Cody Rhodes did an excellent job as the inaugural champ with his open challenges that introduced new stars to the company. His feud with Brodie Lee gave the late leader of Dark Order a star-making moment and a classic AEW Dynamite bout.

Darby Allin put the title on another level and was in the main event of multiple AEW Dynamite episodes. His time with the TNT Championship not only gave him the main stage, but many other stars for All Elite Wrestling. Miro has done great work with his God's Favorite Champion persona and is looking to continue building the legend of TNT Champions.

As we reach the halfway point of 2021, it should be very intriguing on who will be the next wrestlers to win gold in All Elite Wrestling. In this article, let's take a look at five AEW stars who could win either the AEW World Championship or TNT Championship before the end of 2021.

#5 Sammy Guevara - AEW TNT Championship

Since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling, Sammy Guevara has been pegged as one of the company's future stars. Following his breakout performance against MJF in the main event of the June 30th AEW Dynamite, it seems like "The Spanish God" is destined for bigger and better things.

With a dominant Miro as the current TNT Champion, a young babyface should be the one to finally dethrone God's Favorite Champion. Sammy Guevara has proven to have a style that makes him a natural fan favorite. The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle feud has elevated him up the card. A logical next step would be for championship gold.

The style clash between Miro and Sammy Guevara should prove to make for a very entertaining TNT Championship bout. After coming up short against MJF, Sammy Guevara needs to gain some wins to climb the singles rankings in AEW. If he wants to be known as "The Best Ever", winning a title from a monster like Miro would help in that quest.

