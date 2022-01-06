Predicting the first 5 AEW stars WWE could sign

When AEW first started in 2019, there was no telling how successful the new company would be. Therefore, signing for the fledgling promotion was considered a risky proposition.

Fast forward to 2021, and the entire focus has been on which WWE Superstars will make the jump to join AEW as it continues to evolve into a legitimate alternative for the wrestling community. From Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to Adam Cole and Ruby Soho, several big names have made the transition.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I don't think anybody at the start of the year expected they were going to see CM Punk and Bryan Danielson appearing on Dynamite in Daily's Place. But here we are”



- Tony Khan

(via PWInsider) “I don't think anybody at the start of the year expected they were going to see CM Punk and Bryan Danielson appearing on Dynamite in Daily's Place. But here we are”- Tony Khan(via PWInsider) https://t.co/90WL9PQMEI

WWE had no problem signing people from WCW during the Monday Night Wars, but no one has crossed over from AEW to Vince McMahon's company other than some undercard talents like Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin.

While it's been chiefly one-way traffic, there will eventually come a time when AEW wrestlers will go the other way as well. As Tony's roster continues to grow, the fear of overstuffing will cause a few stars to weigh their options, but who should WWE try to sign from AEW? Here are our five predictions.

#5. AEW to WWE - Brian Cage

Expectations were high when former IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage debuted at AEW in 2020. He was immediately treated as a big deal and challenged as the world champion at the time. The Machine even had a faction built around him with Team Taz. While it's clear he has been given plenty of opportunities to succeed; he's been unable to capitalize on them.

Brian Cage is an excellent heavyweight wrestler who brings plenty of innovative moves and an awe-inspiring presence. Given his sheer size and physicality, Cage is the exact archetype that Vince McMahon would be interested in signing.

Cage was previously released from WWE Developmental in 2009, and returning to the company was always a dream for the big man. Imagine the titanic battles he could have with Bobby Lashley, Big E, and Brock Lesnar if he debuts on the main roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy