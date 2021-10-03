Professional Wrestling over the years has seen a number of tag-teams who are brothers in real life. In the early 90s, WWE had a host of them, the likes of Rick and Scott Steiner together as the Steiner Brothers, Bret and the late Owen Hart as the Hart Foundation to name a few.

Even at the onset of the new millennium, one of the most successful tag-teams of all pro-wrestling, The Hardy Boys in Matt and Jeff Hardy, are real life brothers. Matt is currently signed up with AEW whereas Jeff is a WWE superstar.

The chemistry that brothers as tag team partners demonstrate is certainly second to none. They know each other's strengths and shortcomings, having grown up together which makes them a very dominant force in the ring.

In this article, we take a look at 5 AEW tag-teams who are brothers in real life.

#5. Top Flight - Real life brothers Darius and Daunte

Top Flight is a tag-team of real life brothers Darius and Daunte Martin from Minnesota. The brothers were trained by former WWE superstar Ken Anderson and have wrestled across some of the best independent promotions, such as Black Label Pro and Game Changer Wrestling.

Top Flight first appeared on AEW Dark, where they lost to Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on October 21, 2020. They later got their first win against Baron Black and Frankie Thomas on the show’s November 10 edition.

The brothers, Darius, 21 and brother Daunte, 19, made an impact with with their performances on AEW Dark and got their first match on AEW Dynamite against The Young Bucks on the November 18 episode.

Top Flight put on a very impressive showing in this contest. Their high-flying ability and athleticism in the ring was worth every praise. The brothers then officially became All Elite when they were signed by AEW a few days later.

