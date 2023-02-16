5 AEW vs. WWE blockbuster dream matches that must happen someday

WWE and AEW are the two largest wrestling promotions in the world today. So, it is only natural for fans to fantasy book dream matches between the companies' biggest stars.

AEW has a track record of working well with other promotions, whereas WWE prefers to keep to itself more often than not. However, should the two titans of the wrestling industry get on the same page, here are five AEW vs. WWE blockbuster matches that must happen.

#5. Seth Rollins and CM Punk have bad blood

CM Punk (right) and Seth Rollins (left)

A book could be written about the history between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Since Rollins' days in The Shield, Punk has played some sort of role in The Architect's career. More recently, Rollins has called out the Second City Saint and criticized him rather heavily.

Rollins and Punk are two of the most well-rounded performers in the world today. A match between these two would undoubtedly live up to the expectations of drama, storytelling, and athleticism fans place on these stars.

#4. MJF can surpass The Miz's legacy

MJF has expressed interest in potentially meeting The Miz in the future, calling him "one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time."

It is quite easy to forget how good The Miz is. He has been in WWE for ages and has remained relevant throughout his career. While he may not be the best in the ring, he is, at times, unbelievable on the mic and always finds a way to engage with the crowd.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is similar to The A-lister. He too always finds a way to make the crowd react. The 26-year-old MJF has long been compared to The Miz, but one could even propose that the current AEW Champion could reach heights in the ring that The Awesome One couldn't. A match between the two arrogant heels could serve as the perfect passing of the torch moment.

Excitingly, a match between the two could be on the cards sooner rather than later. Fans will have to wait and see how the infamous "bidding war of 2024" turns out.

#3. Who is the best tag team in the world? The Usos or FTR?

The Revival (FTR) vs. The Usos at WWE Extreme Rules 2019

This blockbuster dream match has technically already happened in recent years. The Usos squared off against FTR (FKA The Revival) in WWE just over two years ago. However, a lot can change in the past two years.

Back then, terrible booking ruined a tag feud that deserved more attention to detail. The Usos and FTR are capable of crafting technical masterclasses and drama-filled spectacles. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have reinvented themselves to an extent where fans can take them as serious contenders against Jimmy and Jey.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Jamie Hayter would tear the house down

Women's wrestling has come a long way in a short period of time. It wasn't too long ago when "divas" were used as nothing more than eye candy. Today, those stereotypes are being challenged more and more, and workhorses like Rhea Ripley and Jamie Hayter are at the forefront of the charge.

The former Raw Women's Champion and the current AEW Women's Champion are two of the best female in-ring performers today, and they clearly understand their characters. A collision between the two in the future will no doubt draw massive numbers.

#1. WWE's Bloodline vs. AEW's Elite ticks all the boxes

No match personifies WWE vs. AEW more than The Bloodline vs. The Elite. On the one side, there is the most dominant faction in recent years, and on the other side is the foundation of their rival promotion. Six of the biggest stars in the world in one ring just screams blockbuster.

Roman Reigns' 900+ day championship reign solidifies his spot as the biggest WWE Superstar of this generation. Alongside his cousins, The Usos, he has created the most enticing wrestling storyline on television in recent years.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have proven drawing power. The massive success of All In is essentially what led to AEW's inception. In the ring, they are three of the best storytellers and athletes. They are almost allergic to having a bad match. There is no hypothetical AEW vs. WWE match bigger than this one.

