5 challengers for newly-crowned AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW has a new women's champion in Thunder Rosa. Approximately a year after their classic Lights Out Unsanctioned match, La Mera Mera finally defeated her arch-rival Britt Baker inside a steel cage, ending her nearly year-long reign.

It was a monumental moment for Rosa as it took place at the main event of the "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of Dynamite, in front of her hometown fans in San Antonio, Texas.

The new champion took to Twitter to address her fans and share her immediate thoughts following her hard-fought victory:

"I have no words to describe how I feel. The love, the energy, the results of yesterday’s match. I’m blessed and I’m thankful. I just know there is a lot of work to be done. Gracias a mi gente por este momento tan especial. Your NEW @AEW women’s champion #ThunderRosa"

Now that Thunder Rosa is the AEW Women's Champion, it’s time to speculate who could be the first woman to challenge Rosa for that title. Here are five new challengers who would make a formidable opponent for Rosa.

#5. AEW Women's Contender - 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla I proved Sunday that nobody knows the ins and outs of that squared circle like me. Rosa, you proved you’re a failure. Time to move out of the way of the future Legit Champ. I proved Sunday that nobody knows the ins and outs of that squared circle like me. Rosa, you proved you’re a failure. Time to move out of the way of the future Legit Champ. https://t.co/qqkBVoacEn

Leyla Hirsch has shined in her new role as a villain. She has a unique wrestling style that makes her stand out from the rest of the women's roster. Her technical prowess would make her an ideal dance partner for Rosa.

Hirsch has shown that she can deliver in a big match situation, judging from her title match against NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille at NWA EmPowerrr. If she and Rosa are given enough time, the two will have a good chance to produce a classic.

#4. AEW Women's Contender - Nyla Rose

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose has been out of the world title picture since coming up short against Britt Baker last July. If Thunder Rosa needs a heel monster to battle against, Rose fits that bill perfectly.

Rose’s strength and athleticism would present an interesting challenge to Rosa, and the tale of the champion fighting to overcome that obstacle would make for a compelling storyline. It's also a great way to bring the Native Beast back to relevancy and make an immediate impact.

#3. AEW Women's Contender - Serena Deeb

Serena @SerenaDeeb



@AEW

#AEWDynamite

📸 @ScottLesh724 I know who I am. I know where I came from. And I know where I’m going. I know who I am. I know where I came from. And I know where I’m going.@AEW #AEWDynamite 📸 @ScottLesh724 https://t.co/fRuvb1GPc0

The Professor of Professional Wrestling Serena Deeb is way overdue a championship run. The veteran wrestler has spent most of her recent television time brutalizing young wrestlers in five-minute challenges. While she has a rivalry with the returning Hikaru Shida to contend with first, Deeb would make a formidable opponent for Thunder Rosa afterwards.

Rosa, who often comes across as a locker room leader of sorts, could take exception to Deeb roughing up these rookies. It would be a technically brilliant match-up between the two veterans of the division.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾. Serious inquiries only. Looking to sell this gear. Anna touched it and it comes off worthless. But don’t worry. It’s NOT cheap🏾. Serious inquiries only. Looking to sell this gear. Anna touched it and it comes off worthless. But don’t worry. It’s NOT cheap 💅🏾. Serious inquiries only. 😘 https://t.co/y5sywhqXat

TBS Champion Jade Cargill wasted no time in calling out new AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on social media shortly after her big win. She proclaimed on Twitter that she could easily beat the newly-crowned women's champion.

The undefeated wrestler has previously decimated Rosa in a qualifying match en route to winning the TBS Championship. A match-up between the two women's champions in the company would definitely be a marquee event worthy of main-eventing Dynamite.

A clear heel and babyface dynamic would make it easy for fans to be invested in the storyline, not to mention the battle between strength and technical ability.

#1. AEW Women's Contender - Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant is the newest addition to the All Elite Wrestling women's division. Though she hasn't competed in an official match, the former UFC fighter is raring to go.

She first appeared on Dynamite during the feud between The Inner Circle and the American Top Team. Since then. She has won wrestling fans over with her natural charisma and ease on the mic. VanZant has expressed her eagerness to dive into the action during an interview with ESPN, stating:

"I love it," said VanZant. "I think that my only frustration so far with my whole pro wrestling journey is I would show up and I wanted — I said, ‘Hey, I want to jump off the ropes tonight. I want to slam someone through a table tonight. Someone's getting slammed through a table.’ "

The former UFC star stated that AEW won't let her perform the crazy spots straightaway.

"They're like, ‘Oh, you should probably train first.’ I'm like,’ No, I'm ready.’ I think my only concern is that they don't let me do the crazy stuff right away. I want to go in there and I want to do all the crazy stuff. I want to fully immerse myself in this world. I want to be a part of everything." (H/T Fightful).

While she is still a newcomer to the industry, there is hope that VanZant might take to the business quickly like her fellow MMA contemporary Ronda Rousey. A title match between Paige and Rosa can bring more eyes to All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan would definitely want to take advantage of that opportunity.

