5 AEW wrestlers Hook should face next - Former TNT Champion, Fellow Team Taz member

AEW's Hook has been impressing wrestling fans with his excellent in-ring technique and dominant performances so far. While he's only had two matches, most recently to Bear Bronson on AEW Rampage, the support for him is clear.

The praise that Hook has received from the wrestling industry has been far and wide. Even wrestling legend Jim Cornette professes to be a fan and has offered his opinion on his podcast as to how AEW should book Taz's son going forward.

"If you did it every week, then you would expect him to imminently be involved with something, which would be a little fast for him because he’s brand new. If he comes out every three weeks and has a match like that and it’s maybe excerpted or video highlighted or talked about in a training packing, or a promo, or a b-roll over a 30-second interview on a show in the middle?"

"You keep him out there and you keep people aware of his presence without shoving him down their throats because the weekly wins are for guys you bring in to get over to use now; and that’s not a guy that’s had two matches. So it needs to be a little slower, a little more drawn out, and you don’t want to [do that]." - Jim Cornette

The burden is now on AEW to keep Hook's momentum going. But who should he face next? Here are 5 opponents the young wrestler should go against.

#5. Former AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara

Former TNT champion Sammy Guevara has grown in leaps and bounds since his AEW debut. Not only are his high-flying abilities top notch, Sammy is now also a highly popular babyface in the company.

Putting Hook up against the Inner Circle original will make for a great clash of styles. Grappler vs. high-flyer. Technique vs. finesse. Hook's debut was against Fuego Del Sol, a wrestler who sold for his offense brilliantly and who's similar to Sammy in many ways.

Not only can Sammy replicate the same performance, it's guaranteed that the crowd will get into it and root for both men.

