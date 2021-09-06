5 Best Chris Jericho matches in AEW

A major match scheduled for AEW All Out 2021 will see Chris Jericho put his career on the line, facing MJF in their "Final Fight." Jericho has been the MVP in All Elite Wrestling to a lot of fans. He was among the first and arguably biggest signings for the company when it first started.

Chris Jericho became the first AEW World Champion at All Out 2019 and has done an exceptional job working with the young talent in the promotion. From Darby Allin to Orange Cassidy, Le Champion has made his mark on the promotion and helped establish the company as one of the leaders in the business today.

.@IAmJericho puts EVERYTHING on the line in one FINAL FIGHT against @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut TOMORROW at 8e/5p LIVE on PPV! If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again - How to Watch All Out: https://t.co/29mWMw2Ivs pic.twitter.com/8vEtZ2kLbK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2021

With the showdown with Maxwell Jacob Friedman coming up on the pay-per-view, it seems like an ideal time to look back on all his best matches since signing with All Elite Wrestling. In this article, let's take a look at the five best Chris Jericho matches in AEW.

#5 Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship (AEW Revolution 2020)

Which big name wrestler helped AEW more as champion in its infancy stage?



Chris Jericho or Jon Moxley?#AEW #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c7x3oeIqyH — #TooSweetElite (@AllElitePodcast) August 9, 2021

Chris Jericho's run with the AEW World Championship helped cement the top prize in the company and produced good business overall. Whether in the ratings or pay-per-view buy rates, Le Champion delivered the goods. He also had quality bouts against Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Cody Rhodes along the way. It all led to Jon Moxley confronting Jericho and setting his sights on the gold.

Chris Jericho set a plot and tried to lure the Purveyor of Violence into the Inner Circle to prevent Moxley from taking his title. The Demo God bribed Mox with a brand new car and told him of everything the Inner Circle stable could provide him. However, Moxley turned down Jericho and challenged him for the AEW World Championship.

Chris Jericho didn't take kindly to being turned down and jumped Moxley along with the Inner Circle, stabbing him in the eye with a spike from his jacket. This led to weeks of Moxley wearing an eye patch and taking aim at the other members of the Inner Circle. He defeated Santana and stabbed him in the eye for vengeance. This set the stage for Revolution 2020's main event.

Jon Moxley revealed that his eye had healed and hit the Paradigm Shift on Jericho for the pin to win the AEW World Championship. It was a masterful buildup into a perfect main event that was physical and told a brilliant story.

The Chicago crowd at Revolution were heavily in the corner of Moxley and were thrilled to see him overcome Jericho to win the gold.

