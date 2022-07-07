5 Big takeaways from AEW Dynamite (July 6, 2022) 

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite generated from Rochester, New York, and packed a wallop from the beginning to the end.

The program was bookended by two huge title matches and two hours of action in between flew by. After making some odd stops and starts in their formatting over the last few weeks, the show maintained it's momentum throughout.

With that being said, here's a look at five takeaways from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5. The partnership between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland could end in multiple ways

Both partners have expressed that the two aren't always on the same page as they had a few brushes physically with one another. Most notably, it was when Strickland eliminated Keith Lee from the Casino Battle Royal last month.

The duo had another lack of communication this week but they still managed to score a victory.

It seems that this storyline is on a slow burn, and it looks like Swerve is the partner who will make the heel turn. Stay tuned for what happens next.

#4. If you are a fan of Lucha Libre, the showdown between Penta Oscuro and Rush was for you

The contest was a high octane showdown between two explosive performers. The two luchadors are no strangers to each other. Their mixture of gravity-defying actions, punctuated by the power of a bullet train, was fun to watch.

Rush is popular among US fans, considering his successful stint in Ring of Honor. However, this might be a great opportunity for him to shine on the biggest stage of his career. Based on his resume and what he displayed this week, it's hard to bet against him.

#3. The Chris Jericho-Eddie Kingston rivalry looks like it's going to go for awhile, and that's a GOOD thing

The feud has produced some great moments on the microphone. There is no doubt that both performers are the best promo guys of their generation.

The story advanced perfectly, as the Mad King said he was upset that he didn't get to be the man who forced Jericho to tap out at Blood and Guts. This is obviously an indication that the battle between the two will rage on.

Chris Jericho even threw gasoline on the fire by orchestrating a backstage attack on Ruby Soho, led by Tay Conte. This got Kingston even more fired up, and is likely to set up a mixed tag team match involving the four.

#2. The Jon Moxley vs. Brodie King contest was even better than expected

Brodie King is certainly not the one whom AEW audiences consider a true world title contender. At least not yet. But a performer of his skill and stature will always give maximum effort, no matter what the circumstances are.

Sent in to 'do the job' in this main event match-up, King didn't mail anything in. Neither did Mox, as he and the challenger held nothing back. It was a blowout brawl that left no one disappointed.

The AEW Interim World Champion, of course, retained the gold in the end, but King was the MVP of the match. We still haven't seen a lot of him in All Elite Wrestling yet, but there's no doubt that he has the chance to live up to the potential that WWE missed out on.

#1. Wardlow's victory for the AEW TNT Championship was an explosive way to kick off the show

Wardlow finally won his first title by defeating Scorpio Sky in the opening bout. As expected, Dan Lambert and the American Top Team tried nefarious tactics. However, the big man still managed to powerbomb his way to victory.

Although Tony Khan has been criticized for how Wardlow has been booked since he 'won his freedom' from MJF, this match delivered what it should. The dominant effort and accompanying crowd reaction lit a new fire under Mr. Mayhem's character.

It will be interesting to see what comes next for the new TNT Champion. And how many months it will be before he eventually challenges for the AEW World title.

