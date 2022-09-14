Batista, two former Universal Champions - 5 blockbuster dream opponents for AEW star Wardlow in WWE

Wardlow is one of the most popular homegrown stars in AEW. He debuted in the company as MJF's bodyguard, doing his bidding as part of The Pinnacle. But his connection with the fans grew as he soon showed his awe-inspiring power.

Wardlow's Powerbomb Symphony became an entertaining part of his act as he decimated his opponents in a convincing fashion. The AEW audience also started rooting for the 34-year-old to emerge from the shadow of The Long Island Loudmouth and become his own man.

The War Dog did that at Double or Nothing 2022 when he destroyed his former employer and cemented a babyface turn. He has since won the TNT Championship and is primed to be the future world champion of All Elite Wrestling.

It's only going to be a matter of time before WWE takes notice of Wardlow's accomplishments. With his impressive physique and silent charisma, he is the standard superstar the company usually seeks.

It's a shame that the TNT Champion didn't enter the industry a generation earlier. While several current roster members would make excellent dream opponents, imagine the legends he could have worked with. Here are five current and former WWE Superstars that would have been an incredible dream match for Wardlow.

#5. Wardlow vs. Batista

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "It just organically happened. My career just seems to be mimicking a little bit of Batista's.



You can compare The Pinnacle to Evolution and you can compare myself and Max to Triple H [and] Batista. It has really unfolded very similar to how that did."



- Wardlow

With good reason, Wardlow has drawn comparisons with former WWE Champion and current Hollywood star Batista. His storyline turn against MJF parallels The Animal's breakout feud with Triple H.

They also share an incredible aura and presence despite being men of few words. The AEW star recently opened up about how WWE legend Batista influenced him growing up in a previous interview with Muscle and Fitness:

"Dave Bautista was blowing up in the wrestling world, and I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘That’s it, that’s what I am gonna be,'" said Wardlow.

The 34-year-old has undoubtedly modeled his career after the former Evolution enforcer. Seeing the two heavyweight wrestlers in the ring might be like seeing two carbon copies go at it. It would also be a battle of similar finishers with the Batista Bomb and Powerbomb Symphony.

#4. Wardlow vs. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE after more than a year. He is one of the most recognizable wrestling giants in the company and built quite the legacy for himself before his unfortunate departure.

Strowman is a former Universal Champion and one of the only WWE Superstars to dominate Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The Monster Among Men made his long-awaited return last week on RAW and attacked multiple tag teams. A few days later, on SmackDown, he showcased his brute strength when he powerbombed Otis from The Alpha Academy.

The segment caused many wrestling fans to make comparisons between Strowman and the current TNT Champion. It's not just similar movesets; both stars have broken out from popular factions and have since forged their paths as solo stars.

Strowman could have easily remained comfortable as part of The Wyatt Family, but he has proven to be a worthy main eventer. Wardlow, on the other hand, is still building his legacy, but it's only a matter of time before he enters the world title picture.

The Monster Among Men might have a slight height and size advantage, but we don't count Wardlow out. As a big man, he is surprisingly agile and can use his quickness to get the upper hand.

#3. Wardlow vs. Goldberg

Another wrestling legend that Wardlow has been compared to is WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. This is thanks in no part to both wrestlers' explosive power and agility.

The TNT Champion doesn't have to rely on mic skills. He has crafted an instantly recognizable calling card with The Powerbomb Symphony, the same as Goldberg did with Jackhammer and Spear. They also share similar entrances where both are filmed walking backstage before entering the arena.

In an interview with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he is aware of Wardlow's rise in AEW:

"I understand the comparisons. I've heard of him for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and there's people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat," Goldberg said.

He added:

"But yeah, man, I don't know. I've never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that's close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That's an honor and a privilege." (H/T Fightful)

Wrestling fans would love to see this battle of generations. It will be fantasy warfare for the ages, especially if it pitted the TNT Champion against Goldberg in his prime. Who wins this matchup is definitely up for debate.

#2. Wardlow vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the current era. Heralded as The Chosen One initially, he felt the pressure to the point of being fired from the company.

But The Scottish Warrior rebuilt himself, literally and metaphorically, before returning to WWE and ascending to the ranks of main eventers. The former WWE Champion shares a connection with fans unlike any other, judging from the reaction he got in his match against Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

While his hometown fans might be disappointed that Drew didn't win the title, the WWE Universe is still solidly behind the Scottish Warrior. Like McIntyre, the former Pinnacle member feels like an uncrowned champion. The AEW audience sees him as a future world champion in the next few years, but he has a lot to prove to get to that stage.

Both wrestlers know hardship well, and a matchup between them would be as intense as they come. It would be a battle between two well-liked babyfaces who dominate their opponents. This could happen if Wardlow were to jump to WWE in the future.

#1. Wardlow vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is Wardlow's dream match outside of AEW. The Wardog admitted as much in an appearance on the Zaslow Show. He said:

"Outside of that [AEW], as far as a dream match. I always saw Wardlow vs. Lesnar to be the biggest money match in the history of wrestling. So that'd be my dream match, I guess," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Brock Lesnar is the biggest draw in all of the pro wrestling besides Roman Reigns. The Beast has been considered an icon in the industry ever since breaking The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

Now a veteran and part-time performer, he should only be utilized sparingly to build the next generation of stars. The Wardog can undoubtedly benefit from working with Cowboy Brock. It's a rub that will surely propel him to the next level.

