5 current WWE Superstars Tony Khan must try to sign for AEW

The relationship between the wrestling world's two biggest promotions, AEW and WWE, is complex and ever evolving. From taking digs at each other on live shows to undermining each other's PPVs, the companies never miss a chance to one-up each other.

Ad

Amid their battles, one thing that has remained a constant is the invariable shuffle of talent between the two. Both companies have been in prime positions to sign top talent from their counterpart. This year, however, the Stamford-based promotion is actively adding to the free-agency scene, having released more than 10 superstars in the last few months. In a shocking turn of events, the sports entertainment juggernaut recently added R-Truth to that list.

Ad

Trending

With the vision and creative landscape seemingly going under review in WWE, many current stars, especially the ones getting closer to the end of their contract, might be feeling insecure, and this is where Tony Khan and AEW could swoop in.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who Tony Khan should keep a close eye on and who could elevate things at All Elite Wrestling.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#5 Drew McIntyre going to AEW could break the internet

As of today, WWE does not seem to have any creative direction for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was last seen at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, where he lost to Damian Priest in a steel cage match.

Ad

Ad

With no major push in sight, the Scottish Warrior could be weighing his options, and Tony Khan should be keeping a close watch.

McIntyre's wrestling style, mic skills, and marketing appeal make him tailor-made for AEW's main event scene. He’s one of the few WWE Superstars who could instantly step into a feud with stars such as Jon Moxley or Swerve Strickland and feel like a natural fit.

#4 AJ Styles

AJ Styles' legacy in wrestling is unmatched. Even at 48, Styles remains one of the smoothest in-ring performers in the business. However, his WWE booking has slowed down significantly in 2025.

Ad

Styles can have dream matches with just about anyone in AEW. Matchups against Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland immediately come to mind. An AEW move for AJ would also feel like a full-circle moment for fans who remember his TNA roots and NJPW peak. Tony Khan's AEW signing of AJ Styles could bring old-school fans back and add a veteran presence to the locker room.

#3 Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky is arguably one of the most gifted aerialists in WWE today. The current Women’s World Champion has delivered top-tier matches every time she has set foot in the squared circle.

Ad

However, with Mariah May potentially headed for WWE, Sky's booking could drastically change. Tony Khan can pounce on the opportunity to lure Sky to All Elite Wrestling and set up instant classics with Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Mercedes Moné. AEW is known for its work rate and innovation, and Sky delivers on both fronts.

#2 Giulia

Giulia joined WWE last year and made her debut at NXT No Mercy. She currently performs on SmackDown and recently qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ad

Ad

While her WWE stint seems to be going well, signing for the Jacksonville-based promotion could be a game-changer for both her and Tony Khan. She’s already a superstar in Japan, and AEW’s relationship with NJPW and Stardom would allow Giulia to shine on both sides of the Pacific. Moreover, she would be joining an already stacked women's division that could truly challenge the superstar in the making.

#1 Chad Gable

Chad Gable's current run in the WWE is neither here nor there. The American Made leader has been ever-present in the promotion's mid-card scene and puts on solid performances weekly thanks to his technical prowess in the ring. As El Grande Americano, he recently qualified for MITB 2025.

Ad

While Gable's in-ring work cannot be questioned, WWE has never given him a major push, and a move to AEW, a company that prides itself as wrestling-first, could be the perfect fit for both Gable and Tony Khan. Gable could go on to produce major moments with talents like Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Kenny Omega.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More