5 directions Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan can go in AEW after his incredible debut

Bryan Danielson made his AEW debut at the end of All Out, saving Christian Cage and Jurassic Express from a beatdown at the hands of The Elite.

This is a huge move, especially as Bryan was a WWE Superstar for over a decade. He even main-evented WrestleMania a few months ago, shortly before leaving Vince McMahon's company, while maintaining a good relationship with the Chairman of WWE.

AEW could really benefit from The American Dragon's arrival, more so than most of the other signings. Danielson is such a good performer that he can slot into any position on the card in AEW, without anybody truly objecting to it. His brilliance can lift a generation of talent, both in the ring and as characters. But what will he do first?

#5 Bryan Danielson may run through The Elite following his AEW debut

Based on his debut, it might be a safe assumption that Bryan Danielson's first act as an AEW wrestler will be taking on The Elite. He could team up with Christian Cage and Jurrasic Express against the heels, or possibly go at them alone.

Danielson can run through all members of the faction, defeating The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers in singles matches. This would be a fun way to build the dream match between The American Dragon and Kenny Omega, with the AEW World Championship on the line.

We have seen Bryan Danielson battle those in charge of a wrestling company before. His feud against The Authority in 2014 remains one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. He thrives in scenarios like this and, with the talent involved, the in-ring work would be stellar.

Matches against Omega and Adam Cole sound particularly enticing. Bryan has unfinished business with the latter, who pinned him clean on an episode of SmackDown in November 2019. A match like that would be a smash hit on AEW Dynamite.

